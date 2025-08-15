Treherbert man jailed for threats to kill

A Treherbert man has been jailed after threatening to kill members of the public.

South Wales Police said the force had received a report from the ambulance service stating that they had encountered an unconscious man who appeared to be suffering from an overdose.

Upon administration of Naloxone, 28-year-old Jordan Wright woke up and became volatile towards paramedics and members of the public.

It also appeared that he was in possession of a knife.

When officers arrived, they were made aware that Wright had threatened to kill two members of the public.

Officers then removed Wright from the ambulance and arrested him on suspicion of threats to kill and being in possession of offensive weapon.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “A black handled silver kitchen knife was located in a neighbouring front garden and was seized.

“Whilst in custody, a further search was conducted where Class B drugs were found in his wallet.

“Wright was then further arrested for these offences.”

Wright first appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates court on Friday July 11,2025 where he pleaded guilty to affray, possession of a knife in a public place, assaulting an emergency worker and being in possession of a class B drug- Cannabis.

He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday (August 13) to one year and six weeks in prison.

