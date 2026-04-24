Trial date adjourned for teenager accused of murdering 17-year-old girl

The trial date for a teenager accused of murdering a 17-year-old girl in south Wales has been adjourned for legal reasons.

Cameron Cheng, 19, is charged with killing Lainie Williams in Cefn Fforest, Gwent, on November 13 last year.

Lainie died after suffering multiple knife injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, Rhian Stephens, was also injured and required hospital treatment before being released.

A hearing took place before Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, on Friday afternoon.

Cheng, a British national of Newbridge, Gwent, who is in custody, was not required to attend.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke vacated the trial date of May 11 for legal reasons and said a hearing would take place on May 22.

The defendant is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

David Elias KC represented the prosecution during the hearing, while Jonathan Rees KC represented Cheng.