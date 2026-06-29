Trial date fixed for teenager accused of murdering Lilly Jones

Rod Minchin, Press Association

A 14-year-old boy will go on trial later this year accused of murder following the discovery of a missing teenage girl’s body in south Wales.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday morning accused of murdering Lilly Jones, 14, on June 22.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, fixed a trial date beginning on November 23, which is due to last four weeks.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was listed for July 24.

The youth, who did not enter a plea to the murder charge, was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

He was arrested after a body was found in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina, south Wales, on June 22. Formal identification has not taken place.

The boy, from the Blaenau Gwent area of south-east Wales, was previously described by police as white British.

Lilly was last seen in High Street, Blaina, at around 6.50pm on June 20.

Parts of Pilgrims Park, which is adjacent to the A467 in Blaina, were cordoned off after the body was discovered.

Floral tributes were left close to the scene by members of the public.

Lilly was a student at Brynmawr Foundation School.

Head teacher Gerard McNamara said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of one of our pupils, Lilly Jones.

“She was a valued member of our school community, known for her kindness, warmth, and bubbly personality.

“Her loss will be felt profoundly by students, staff, and all who knew her.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“The school is providing support to pupils and staff who have been affected, and we are working closely with relevant agencies to ensure that help is available to anyone who needs it.”