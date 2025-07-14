Trial date set for man accused of murdering five-month-old baby

A trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a five-month-old baby.

Thomas Morgan, 28, is accused of killing Jensen-Lee Dougal in Clydach, Swansea, south Wales, on March 30 last year.

He appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday and at Swansea Crown Court via video link on Monday.

Gorseinon

Morgan, of Gorseinon, Swansea, spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.

No details of the case were read in court.

Judge Paul Thomas KC listed a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 5.

The judge told Morgan: “Mr Thomas, your trial will now be on January 6 next year.

“In the meantime, you will remain in custody.”

