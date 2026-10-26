Trial date set for man accused of murdering housing association worker

A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a housing association worker.

Clifford Foster, 61, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday charged with murdering Eleanor Barnfield, 47.

Ms Barnfield died in hospital last week after her car crashed into a wall on Coity Road in Bridgend, after sustaining what are believed to have been stab wounds.

The decision to charge Foster followed a “significant policing operation” around Ger-y-Nant, which is managed by the Valleys to Coast housing association, where Ms Barnfield worked.

Foster spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address – at Ger-y-Nant – during the brief hearing on Monday.

He was not asked to enter a plea.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, set a plea and trial preparation date of November 23 and a provisional trial date of April 12 next year.

Foster was remanded into custody.

Ms Barnfield has been described by her family as the “most loving” mother and “bravest person in the world”.

In a tribute issued through police last week, they said: “She meant everything to us and will be forever loved and missed deeply by her devoted family and friends. She was our rock.”