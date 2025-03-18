Trial date set for six accused over murder of woman shot dead in Wales

A trial date has been set for six people charged in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old woman shot dead in south Wales.

Joanne Penney died after being shot in the chest at an address in Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on March 9 – in what police have said may be a case of mistaken identity.

Five people charged with murder and one with assisting an offender appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.

Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, set a trial date for October 20. Proceedings are expected to last six to eight weeks.

A pretrial hearing will be held on July 7.

Charges

No pleas were entered during Tuesday’s hearing, and all the defendants were remanded into custody.

Jordan Mills-Smith, 32, from Pentwyn, Cardiff; Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, have all been charged with murder.

Porter has also been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Kristina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Quailey-Dashper and Ginova appeared by video link from Eastwood Park, and Mills-Smith appeared from HMP Cardiff.

Huntley, Gordon and Porter – who struggled to get into court and had to sit throughout the proceedings – appeared in the dock.

Ms Penney died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

Shock

Last Monday, neighbours took flowers to the cordon and described their shock at the incident.

Some said they had heard a gunshot in the area, which is close to a retail park.

In a tribute, Ms Penney’s family said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her.

“Her kindness, strength and love for her family will never be forgotten.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

“We appreciate the support and condolences from the community, and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.

“We would be grateful if anyone with information could share this with the police investigation team. Thank you for respecting our wishes.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

