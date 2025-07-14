Trial date set for suspended Tory MP accused of Groucho club sex assaults

Patrick Spencer, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, allegedly cupped the breasts of two women over their clothes at the Soho private members’ club on an evening in August 2023.

A suspended Tory MP accused of sexually assaulting two women at London’s Groucho club will face trial next year.

A complaint was made to the club and a report made to police, and Spencer, 37, was interviewed by officers earlier this year.

Spencer, who denies two counts of sexual assault, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday wearing a dark suit, blue tie and black-rimmed glasses.

Consent

Prosecutor Polly Dyer told a previous hearing that the first woman “felt Mr Spencer put his arms under her arms” before he “cupped her breasts over the clothing”, having interacted with him earlier in the evening while he “seemed to be intoxicated”.

Of the second woman, the prosecutor said “he moved behind her and also cupped her breasts with his hands over clothing”.

Ms Dyer added that neither woman consented to the alleged touching.

Lawyers acting for the MP have previously said he “categorically denies the charges” against him, adding: “He has co-operated fully with the police investigation from the moment he became aware of it and he will defend the allegations robustly in court.”

Spencer’s trial date was set for July 13 2026.

Charges

Judge Tony Baumgartner said his home address would continue to be withheld from the court while he considers the application.

The politician, who lives in Suffolk, was suspended from the Conservative Party and had the whip withdrawn after the charges were brought.

Spencer was first elected to Parliament last year with a majority of 4,290.

He previously worked in finance for private equity firm IPGL, a company chaired by his father, former Conservative Party treasurer Lord Michael Spencer.

He later took a job at the Centre for Social Justice think thank and then became a senior adviser at the Department for Education.

He made his maiden speech in the Commons in July last year during a debate on the MPs’ code of conduct relating to second jobs, during which he said the “most important thing to the people across my constituency” was “restoring a sense of moral probity and public spiritedness to our political system”.