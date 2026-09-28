Trial investigates benefits of samba drumming for people with Parkinson’s

Nation.Cymru staff

People with Parkinson’s in Wales are taking part in a study examining whether samba drumming could help reduce symptoms of the condition.

Researchers are assessing the effects of regular sessions on participants’ movement, cognitive ability and wellbeing as part of the SParky Samba trial.

The study is being led by researchers at Cardiff University and grew out of an idea from Eirwen Malin, from Cardiff, who has Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition which can cause symptoms including tremor, stiffness, slow movement and freezing.

Previous research has suggested rhythmic stimulation can help with some movement-related symptoms, but researchers behind the new study want to examine its effects when used as part of a community activity.

Ms Malin said: “A few years after I was diagnosed, my son was going to a festival with some friends from a samba band and it sparked an idea.

“Samba music is so catchy and irresistible, it gets stuck in your head. I thought it might provide useful internal rhythm to help people with Parkinson’s to improve their walking.”

She approached Cardiff-based community samba band Barracwda, which held a taster session for the Cardiff branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Further sessions followed and groups have since been established in Haverfordwest and Llandudno, with members meeting weekly.

Dr Cheney Drew, from Cardiff University’s Centre for Trials Research, said: “We know that rhythmic stimulation can help combat the motor symptoms in Parkinson’s, but this has only been tested in clinical settings.

“Community interventions can also have positive benefits, so we wanted to explore whether developing a rhythm-based intervention in a community setting could benefit people with Parkinson’s even more.”

Researchers have interviewed participants about their experiences and measured their movement, cognitive ability and wellbeing at different stages.

The results are currently being evaluated.

Clinical trial

Dr Katy Hamana, from Cardiff University’s School of Healthcare Sciences, said a larger clinical trial could follow if the initial findings are positive.

She said: “If results are positive, we plan to launch a full clinical trial of SParky Samba at sites across the UK.

“If this finds that SParky Samba does have a positive benefit for people living with Parkinson’s, it could be made available as a community-based therapy in the future.”

Kathy and her husband Andrew Rix have attended the Cardiff group since 2024. Andrew was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011.

Kathy said: “Andrew doesn’t have a tremor but does get stiffness. The rhythm helps his symptoms, but the social aspect is also really good.

“I like that it’s something we can do together and it’s helped us both to find out about other Parkinson’s groups like a choir and Boccia.”

Further groups are being planned in Wales and England.

The study is supported by Health and Care Research Wales and funded by the Jacques and Gloria Gossweiler Foundation.

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