Trial of councillor for harassment postponed

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

The trial of a councillor accused of sending unwanted messages to a teenage girl has been postponed.

Kyle Eldridge is accused of messaging the girl, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named because of her age, over social media app Instagram and leaving her voice notes and sending her emails.

The 28-year-old defendant is an independent member of Abergavenny Town Council having first been elected as Labour member for the Park ward.

Harassment

He has denied the one charge of harassment without violence.

Judge Sophie Toms extended Eldridge’s unconditional bail and told him he would have to next attend Newport Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing, on June 17, and the trial on July 29.

