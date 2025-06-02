Support our Nation today - please donate here
Trial of man accused of killing baby girl in Tenby car park crash delayed

02 Jun 2025 2 minute read
Undated family handout photo issued by Dyfed-Powys Police of 6-month-old Sophia Kelemen. Photo credit: Family Handout/PA Wire

The trial of a man accused of killing a baby girl who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park has been postponed until next year.

Flaviu Naghi, 34, faces two charges of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Naghi, of Rondini Avenue, Luton, Bedfordshire, spoke through an interpreter to confirm his name and enter a plea during a brief hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Application

Judge Catherine Richards agreed an application to adjourn the trial until January 5 2026, three days after the anniversary of Sophia’s death.

The judge said it was “regretful” that the trial needed to be delayed, but said it was necessary to allow for more expert evidence to be gathered.

Naghi was released on bail.

Tom Crowther KC appeared for the prosecution while John Hipkin KC represented the defendant.

Sophia, from the Leigh area of Manchester, was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

