Trial of men accused of murdering Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins delayed by day

The trial of two inmates accused of murdering disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has been delayed by a day.

Disgraced rock star Watkins died after an alleged attack last October at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences.

Rashid Gedel, 25, referred to as Rico Gedel in court, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, were due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

It has now been confirmed that the trial has been delayed and is expected to start on Wednesday.

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013, with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

He was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered the singer’s depraved behaviour.

Watkins was previously taken to hospital after being attacked in 2023.

In 2019, he was jailed for an additional 10 months after he was found guilty of possessing a mobile phone in prison.