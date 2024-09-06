Trial scheme for overnight motorhome and campervan parking set to be scrapped

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A trial scheme for overnight motorhome and campervan parking at a coastal county’s car parks is expected to be dropped.

In February, members of Pembrokeshire council’s cabinet backed a proposal for a trial run of its ‘Pembs Stop’ scheme at four car parks: North Beach, Tenby; Goodwick Moor, Goodwick; Townsmoor, Narberth; and Western Way, Pembroke Dock.

The ‘Pembs Stop’ trial areas, available for up to two nights, would operate year-round at £10 a night for a trial 18-month period, then expected to start in July.

It was stressed the scheme was not intended to create ‘campsites,’ with a list of criteria including no LPG bottles or furniture to be stored outside, and no camping waste or recycling points being provided.

Concerns

But local tourism businesses have said the proposals will harm them and concerns about the trial were also raised by the official tourism industry group for Pembrokeshire, Visit Pembrokeshire.

A special council scrutiny committee meeting was held in April where the scheme was overwhelmingly rejected, with a recommendation to the council’s Cabinet it is not progressed.

Pembrokeshire’s Cabinet, meeting on September 9, is now recommended to not proceed with the scheme, but instead trial an overnight stopover facility for motorhomes at Goodwick, linked to the ferry port, which had gained some potential support at the April meeting.

That potential stopover facility would be at £10 a night, 7pm-9am.

A report for Cabinet says: “In light of the resolution of scrutiny and further review, it is proposed that the ‘Pembs Stop’ scheme does not progress. Notwithstanding, there is appreciation of specific management issues at focussed locations.

“The amended proposal is therefore to allow overnight stopover, maximum two nights, at a specific car park, namely – Goodwick Moor car park – this will require a Variation to the Off Street Parking order. This matter will be reviewed after 18 months to review usage, impact and to measure outcomes.”

Pembroke Dock

The report, which has various options including going ahead with the ‘Pembs Stop’ scheme despite the committee recommendations, also asks senior councillors to consider extending the scheme to Western Way, Pembroke Dock, close to another ferry port, after three months of trial in Goodwick Moor.

In the case of Goodwick, it states: “It has been noted that Goodwick Moor car park has high usage of Motorhomes, which seems specifically linked with the nearby ferry port. It is considered a trial of overnight stopover in this specific car park would be beneficial in focussing review work.

“It is also considered that having a second site, as part of this trail, would be beneficial, therefore Western Way, Pembroke will be considered following a three-month review of Goodwick Moor, this car park is also linked to a ferry port.”

