Trial to open for three men accused of Prime Minister-linked arson attacks

A jury will hear the case against three men accused of plotting a series of arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in court on Wednesday.

Ukrainians Roman Lavrynovych, 22, Petro Pochynok, 35, and Romanian Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, are charged with conspiracy to damage property by fire between April 1 and May 13 last year.

Lavrynovych, of Lewisham, south-east London, is further charged with damaging two properties by fire with intent to endanger life on May 11 and 12 last year.

It is alleged that a fire was started on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington, north London.

The following day, there was another fire at the Kentish Town home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

The trial started on Monday at the Old Bailey when a jury was sworn in to try the case, and will open on Wednesday with Duncan Atkinson KC expected to start the prosecution.

On Monday, Lavrynovych denied two alternative charges of damaging property by fire “being reckless as to whether life is endangered” relating to the same two incidents.

Lavrynovych, Carpiuc, from Romford, east London, and Pochynok, of Islington, north London, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trial is expected to continue until the end of May.