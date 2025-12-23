Tribute paid to retired couple who died in Powys crash

A tribute has been paid to a couple who died in a crash in Powys which left three people dead and another seriously injured.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Snead, Powys, at around 4.50pm on December 11 after reports of a serious collision.

Two people travelling in a Toyota Yaris and the driver of an Audi A4 died in the crash.

In a tribute, the family of the couple said: “David and Pamela were loving members of our family.

“They were both very special to us all.

“David and Pamela had moved to the area earlier this year to enjoy their retirement.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time.

“It has meant so much to the whole family.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy to do so.”

A police spokesman said a tractor was travelling on the same stretch of road, the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham, at the time of the incident.

Another passenger in the Yaris sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the incident.