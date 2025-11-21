Tributes paid after death of county councillor and town’s youngest-ever mayor

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Tributes have been paid after the death of a Pembrokeshire councillor, and Fishguard’s youngest-ever mayor, who “cared deeply about politics, social justice and equality”.

At the November 20 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s corporate overview and scrutiny committee, chair Cllr Michael John announced “the sad passing of Cllr Jordan Ryan,” asking for members to observe a period of silence, he said: “I’m sure all in the meeting will be glad to join in, our deepest condolences to all Jordan’s family friends; I hope they can all get through this.”

Fishguard North East ward member since 2022, Cllr Jordan Ryan was one of 10 Labour Party members on the county council, before announcing his resignation in late September, saying there is a need to build a new socialist party as Labour is failing to challenge “the forces of the far right on the march”.

Since leaving the Labour group, Cllr Ryan had sat as an unaffiliated member, offering to be “a critical friend of the current administration”.

Speaking of his recent difficult decision to leave the Labour party, which he had been a part of for some 16 years, he said at the time: “… the forces of the far right are on the march and the current Labour party leadership in Westminster will not, and cannot, stop them; their foolishness and craven capitulation to the right on most issues and their appeasement of Trump on most foreign policy issues have destroyed the Labour party in many of its former strongholds.

“As a severely disabled person I cannot remain in a party that wants to cut social security for disabled people and won’t even do the bare minimum to help the people of Gaza, so this afternoon I left the Labour Party.”

Speaking after the meeting, council presiding member Cllr Simon Hancock said: “Jordan’s sudden passing has been a great shock to the council. He was a dedicated ward member and cared deeply about politics, social justice and equality.

“Jordan was a former mayor of Fishguard and Goodwick and he was an excellent ambassador for those communities.

“All members will join me in extending our deepest condolences to Jordan’s family. He will be greatly missed.”

Council Leader Cllr Jon Harvey also expressed his sadness to learn of Cllr Ryan’s death, saying Cllr Ryan went from being the youngest ever mayor of Fishguard and Goodwick to being elected in 2022 as county councillor, caring passionately for all those he represented.

“On behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council I would like to express our shock and extreme sorrow at the death of Cllr Jordan Ryan.

“Jordan was a man of values and principles who was extremely proud to represent his constituents of the Fishguard North East ward.

“His passionate and thoughtful contributions to council meetings will be sorely missed by every member, no matter their political colours.

“I pass on our deepest condolences to Jordan’s family and friends.”

Perhaps the last words should go to Cllr Ryan, who said his politics followed the Christian teaching of “feed the poor, heal the sick, love thy neighbour and share the wealth”.

In his call for anew socialism, he quoted poet Percy Blythe Shelly’s work The Masque of Anarchy, a response to the 1810 Peterloo massacre.

“Rise like lions after slumber, in unvanquishable number, shake your chains to earth like dew, which in sleep had fallen on you, ye are many – they are few.”