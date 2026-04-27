Tributes paid after Trevethin death as murder investigation continues
A man who died following an incident in Torfaen has been named, and a 37-year-old arrested, as a murder investigation continues.
Gwent Police launched the murder investigation on Thursday evening following a report that a man had received serious injuries.
Officers attended a property in Bythway Road, Trevethin at around 4.55pm on Thursday 23rd April alongside paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.
A 74-year-old man from Trevethin was pronounced dead at the scene; he can now be named as Nicholas ‘Brian’ Parfitt.
Specially trained officers continue to support the family.
Brian’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: “Brian’s passing has been a shock to both the family and the community.
“He was a well-loved dad and grandad and highly thought of in the community.”
A 37-year-old man from Cwmbran has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media or via the form on their website quoting log reference 2600125343.
There is also a section of the major incident police portal (MIPP), where the public can submit information, dedicated to the investigation.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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