Tributes paid to ‘adored’ man as duo charged with murder

Tributes have been paid to a man who died almost a month after being assaulted.

Andrew Main, 33, from Falkirk in central Scotland, died in hospital four weeks after being injured in Swansea.

Two men have now been charged with his murder and face trial next year at Swansea Crown Court.

Mr Main’s sister Nikki paid tribute to him in a statement released by South Wales Police.

Beloved

“Andrew – my baby brother – was sadly taken from us far too soon,” she said.

“He was adored by family and friends and beloved by more.

“We are absolutely devastated by his sudden passing and ask anyone with information to please, please come forward.

“He will forever live in our hearts and memories. He was a witty man with a huge heart – loyal to the core.

“He was a fabulous brother, fun uncle, and supportive daddy to his two children.

“There will never be anyone like Andrew. The hole that has been left in our hearts will never be filled.

“Everyone in our community has been grief-stricken, but we have rallied together as one at this sad time.

“As a family, we are destroyed by what has happened to Andrew. We can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support they have shown.”

South Wales Police said Mr Main died on August 14 after being hurt near the entrance to the Travelodge hotel on Princess Way on July 17.

Joseph Dix, 26, of Frome, and Macauley Ruddock, 27, of Bath, both Somerset, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday and entered not guilty pleas.

A trial will take place in January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

