Tributes paid to award winning volunteer after almost 60 years of service

Ruth Hockly, who volunteers with St John Ambulance Cymru’s Bettws Cedewain Division, is stepping back after 59 years of serving her local community.

Since joining the organisation in 1965, her work has been officially recognised by the Priory for Wales, an independent Priory of the Order of St John and a working Order of Chivalry of the British Crown.

Everyone at the charity, especially Ruth’s fellow volunteers in Powys, is extending their deepest gratitude to Ruth for all she has done for the charity and her local community during this time.

Fellow volunteer Julie Carrod said: “Ruth has been a constant within our youth groups in Powys. Her years of experience have been invaluable to new leaders, with Ruth always willing to share her knowledge, experience, and wisdom with us all.”

Ruth’s work

Ruth’s most recent role has been the Divisional Officer in Charge at Bettws Cedewain, leading other volunteers in the area. Ruth has also committed a huge amount of time to St John Ambulance Cymru’s Badger programme, which runs for children aged 5-11 throughout Wales.

Ruth became her local Badger Leader from the first day her local Badger group opened and has been a dedicated leader ever since. She’s taught generations of local children first aid, as well as a range of other educational and fun topics.

This year, Ruth was recognised as part of the National Children and Young People Team’s Workforce Awards, for her ongoing hard work as a Badger Leader.

Impact

David Gardner, Assistant Chief Commissioner for St John Ambulance Cymru said: “Ruth has shown years of dedication to the charity and has been extremely proactive in giving young people the best opportunities.

“Some of Ruth’s Badgers have gone on to become very successful people in their adult lives and I am sure that the learning they had as a Badger with Ruth helped them on their way.”

The first aid charity and the local community have extended their thanks to Ruth for her hard work over the last 59 years.

