Tributes paid to ‘beloved’ mother found dead in house with man

Tributes have been paid to a “beloved” mother found dead at a property in a South Wales village along with a man.

The bodies of Natalie Jones, 39, and a 47-year-old man were discovered on Hirwaun High Street at about 5.45pm on Friday.

South Wales Police are investigating the deaths, which the force has described as “unexplained”.

Heartbroken

A spokeswoman said post-mortem examinations would take place on Wednesday to establish the cause of death for both people.

In a tribute, the family of Ms Jones said: “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Natalie.

“She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend and was a warm, loving, and compassionate person who brought joy and generosity to so many.

“She will forever be remembered.

“During this incredibly difficult time we kindly ask for privacy as a family as we grieve and come to terms with our loss.

“We ask for the ongoing investigation by the police to be respected and that you keep Natalie and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Iron

Hirwaun is a village in Rhondda Cynon Taf, situated about four miles from Aberdare.

It is known for the Hirwaun Ironworks, which opened in 1765 and produced iron until 1859.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

