Tributes paid to boxer and MMA fighter as man charged with murder

Tributes have been paid to a boxer and MMA fighter killed in south Wales.

Duane Keen, 47, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an address in Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, in the early hours of Friday, Gwent Police said.

A 34-year-old man from Torfaen has been charged with his murder.

‘Champ’

Mr Keen’s family said he was a “champ in the ring” and had lots of belts to his name.

In a statement, they said: “Our family has been destroyed by the loss of a beloved son to Sandra and Jeff, a loving brother to Samantha and Ryan, a loving father to Corey, Joshua and Harry and a devoted grandfather to Thea Mai, Jaycee, Aliyah and Mila-Rose.

“Duane was a great boxer and MMA all-rounder with lots of belts to his name.

“He loved being with his dogs and out walking with them. He would help anyone who needed it and was always at the end of a phone.

“Duane will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. There are no words to express what we as a family are going through.

“Duane, you were a champ in the ring, but you were the biggest champ to us.”

The man charged with his murder has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.