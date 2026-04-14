Tributes paid to Cardiff man who ‘just made life brighter’ as witness appeal continues

The family of a Cardiff man died in hospital after a collision have paid tribute to him, describing him as ‘creative and talented’.

Officers attended a report of a single car collision in Fochriw Road, Caerphilly, at around 4.40pm on Sunday 29 March, where two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 52-year-old Cardiff man later died in hospital as a result of his injuries; he can now be named as Tristan ‘Ed’ Jones and his family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The 24-year-old man, also from Cardiff, was later discharged from hospital and continues with his recovery.

Ed’s family has since paid tribute to him, saying: “Ed was the type of person who made life brighter and a lot more interesting simply by being in it. He was a creative and talented man with many gifts, but his greatest was his ability to make people laugh.

“Ed had a rare spark that allowed him to make friends wherever he went. He brought people together effortlessly, often through his love of music, a shared drink, and those uncontrollable laughs that only he could create.

“He cared deeply about the people in his life and showed that love not through big speeches, but through his presence and his perfectly timed comments that only Ed could ever get away with.

“At work, Ed will be remembered as the problem solver – the one who thrived on a challenge and took great pride in the projects he built alongside his team.

“Ed found in his partner, Lucy, someone to share countless adventures with. Their relationship was built on love, laughter, support and the quiet moments that mattered most.

“Ed was a proud father, and his love for his son was something he carried in everything he did. Above all else, Ed’s spirit, humour and strength will continue to live on in those who knew him.

“Remember Ed with laughter. Remember him through his music, his stories, and in those small moments when you think, ‘Ed would have loved this’—because he most certainly would.”

Officers investigating the collision are continuing their appeal for witnesses to the collision who were travelling in the area of Fochriw Road between 4.20pm and 5pm on Sunday 29 March.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw a Grey Honda Civic Type R travelling in the surrounding area prior to the collision as they may hold vital information that could help the investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any details is asked to call 101, visit the Gwent Police website or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2600096765.