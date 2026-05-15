Tributes paid to councillor who ‘went the extra mile’

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Heartfelt tributes have been paid in honour of councillor Hilary McGuill at the first county council meeting since she passed away.

As elected members gathered at Ty Dewi Sant to begin a new council year, Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst led tributes to party colleague Cllr McGuill.

The former radiographer and postmistress was elected as county councillor for Argoed and New Brighton in 1999 and represented the ward until her passing on Saturday, April 11.

“It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of Cllr Hilary McGuill, a colleague whose dedication, integrity and compassion helped shape this authority and the community she served for so many years,” said Cllr Parkhurst.

“Hilary approached every responsibility with determination and a quiet but unmistakable strength. Even in the face of personal adversity she remained resolute, guided by a belief that public service is a duty carried out with courage, fairness and respect for all.

“She had a particular concern for those who found themselves vulnerable or displaced and she played a vital role helping Afghan refugees settle into our communities.

“She offered not only practical support but genuine welcome, ensuring families arriving in difficult circumstances found safety, dignity and a sense of belonging. That compassion was not an isolated act but a reflection of who she was every day, and it would behoove us as councillors to remember that.

“Her voice – steady, principled and kind – will be profoundly missed in this chamber. To her friends, her family and the community she served so faithfully, we extend our heartfelt condolences.

“Flintshire has lost a dedicated public servant, a tireless advocate for others and a woman whose presence made this council and this county better. The best way we can honour her memory is by continuing the work she cared about so deeply.”

Life with purpose

Council Leader Cllr Dave Hughes then stood to pay his own tribute.

“Hilary lived a life with purpose, compassion and unwavering commitment to others,” he said, “She understood instinctively that good public service must be both well designed and warmly delivered.

“She was known as a councillor who cared wholeheartedly about the people she served. Her approach was always grounded with kindness and a gentle reminder that scrutiny and warmth can go hand-in-hand.

“She never waited for others to step up. She led by example, most notably as chair of Flintshire County Council in a chamber where debates could become intense and opinions sharply divided.

“Hilary brought calm, fairness and authority, ensuring every voice was heard, every view respected, every debate conducted with dignity.

“She was all about people in the truest sense – compassionate, willing to speak up and unafraid to ask difficult questions. She held officers to account – her motivation was never to criticise but to ensure services truly supported those who needed them.

“Hilary made a difference that, like her infectious smile, truly endures. She will be missed by us all greatly.”

‘My mentor’

Eagle Cllr Mared Eastwood, said Cllr McGuill was her mentor.

“I was fortunate Hilary was my mentor as well as my fellow ward member,” she said.

“Over the years we got to know each other really well and spent hours together putting the world to rights, planning and laughing. She lived a full and interesting life and never had a shortage of stories.

“She loved her family dearly and was always interested in people and their wellbeing. She gave everything her all and often pushed me well outside my comfort zone and for that I will always be grateful. I will continue to strive to be the kind of councillor she was and live up to her standards.

“Never one to chase the limelight, she knew the value of the work she did. She was tremendously proud, especially of our new Argoed School, referring to it as her legacy.

“I have heard the words ‘dogged’ and ‘stubborn’ used to describe her, but I think it is fair to say Hilary was widely respected due to her integrity, care and pursuit of the right thing to do.

“She was also known for her sense of humour, which could be quite naughty. There are many stories of her antics, such as turning up at her first proper council meeting wearing hot-pants, causing her to be reprimanded for inappropriate dress.

“Hilary was positive, pragmatic, kind, and determined to squeeze as much out of life as she could. She was a fantastic role model and friend.”

Went the extra mile

Councillor Carol Ellis, leader of the True Independents Group, shared a story of her going the extra mile for one young person as a member of the Children’s Services Forum for children in care.

“How many people do you know, as corporate parents, that cared so much for looked-after children that when one care leaver became homeless, she actually took him into her home so he could continue in education in the Wrexham area,” said Cllr Ellis. “She did that.

“She was committed to all of the children on the looked-after forum. She would always listen to their problems and try to come up with ideas to help.

“I have many memories of walking in protest against the proposals to close Argoed School and the community hospitals. Hilary was at the forefront of those protests. Residents always came first.

“I know her family are totally, utterly proud of her. We have lost one of the best councillors to have ever stood in the chamber.”

Honest and transparent

Cllr Chris Bithell knew Hilary longer than most in the chamber.

“She served briefly on Denbigh Borough Council many years ago,” he said. “She was not a member for long because the family moved out to the Middle East where she and her husband were employed. She returned after about 20 years and stood again for the council when she was elected in 1999.

“She was a very honest and transparent councillor who always spoke her mind and championed the issues. We will all miss her in our own way and be very fond of the memories that we hold.”