Tributes paid to ‘fearless’ councillor and Milford Mercury founder Mike Stoddart

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Tributes have been paid following the death of long-standing county councillor, a “fearless campaigner for truth and justice,” and creator of the Milford Mercury newspaper, Cllr Mike Stoddart.

Cllr Mike Stoddart, representing the Hakin ward, had been a county councillor for more than two decades, having first been elected in 2004, with fellow family member Vivien and daughter Tessa Hodgson also having county seats, Hubberston and Lamphey respectively, with Tessa also serving as Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care.

Cllr Stoddart, who passed away on January 4, was well-known as an outspoken councillor, critical of failings and injustices, as he had been when he set up the Milford Mercury newspaper with his family before he became a councillor.

In later years, Cllr Stoddart also held an often critical mirror to council and councillor activities through his popular Old Grumpy website.

Local town council Milford Haven said: “On behalf of all at Milford Haven Town Council, we are saddened to hear of the passing of County Councillor Mike Stoddart.

“Mike, a well-known figure around the town and community, alongside his wife, Vivien as long-standing public servants as county councillors and previously in running the former Milford Mercury.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Viv, his family, friends and colleagues at Pembrokeshire County Council at this time.”

Pembrokeshire County council presiding member Cllr Simon Hancock said: “All members of council are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Councillor Mike Stoddart. For 22 years Mike has been a highly effective member of the authority, passionate, fearless and always exercising the greatest scrutiny in holding authorities to account.

“He was a man of high principles, and he will be sorely missed. Our sincere sympathies are extended to his widow Cllr Viv Stoddart, daughter Cllr Tessa Hodgson and the wider family.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr Jon Harvey, said: “I was deeply shocked to hear of Cllr Mike Stoddart’s death at the weekend.

“I pass on the condolences of everyone at the council to his family and many friends.

“Mike was the prime example of what someone in local politics should be – working for and demanding better for his constituents.

“Mike was unashamedly forthright. He would argue his corner with conviction and always with facts on his side.

“He has kept me and many predecessors as leader firmly on our toes. The chamber and Pembrokeshire as a whole will be much poorer for his loss.”

Cllr Jacob Williams, a friend and fellow blogger, said: “I intend to publish more detailed comments in due course, but it’s clear to see from the wide array of tributes so far that Mike leaves a formidable legacy, and was very highly respected.

“Not just because he was a prominent councillor for over 20 years with a record of fearlessly campaigning for truth and justice, but also the range of things he did in his thoroughly fulfilled life – which, along the way, saw him employ many people through his various business endeavours.

“I was first elected to the council with Mike in 2012, and he’s been an enormous part of my life ever since. To say he was my mentor wouldn’t do him justice – I couldn’t have wished for a better friend, and I’ll miss him dearly.”