Tributes paid to girl who died following medical episode at school

Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old girl who died suddenly following a medical episode at school.

Olivia-Grace Huxter was taken to hospital following the incident at Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Wednesday but died later.

Paying tribute in a social media post, her mother Melanie Huxter said: “My beautiful, beautiful baby girl, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep without you.”

Adored

The post continues: “I’m so grateful I was able to hold you and sing you to sleep one last time with your favourite bedtime song.

“You were wanted, admired and absolutely adored by everyone lucky enough to have known you.

“I don’t know what life will look like now.

“I love you to the moon and back… Twice.”

A fundraising campaign launched following her death has now raised nearly £10,000 for the family.

In the post, the organiser wrote: “Olivia-Grace was the centre of our universe. She overcame open heart surgery at six months old and pneumonia at five years old, consistently putting us in awe of her bravery and strength.

“She brought light into the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

“She would dance the hardest and sing the loudest.

“She was kind, funny, sassy, clever and wow was she beautiful.

“I’m trying to find the words to sum up just how incredible she was but I’m struggling to find them.

“If you knew her, you’d know.

“We want to raise funds to be able to give her the send-off she deserves.

“Any contribution or help would be so appreciated.”

Investigation

South Wales Police said an investigation has been launched into Olivia-Grace’s death.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and an investigation on behalf of the coroner is now under way,” a force spokeswoman added.

Donations can be made via gofundme here.