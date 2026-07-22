Tributes paid to mother killed in Cwmbran accident

Nation.Cymru staff

A woman who died after being run over by her own car in Cwmbran has been named by police.

Gwent Police said that Jacqueline Davies, 75, from Cwmbran, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and passed away the following day after the incident on Bryn Millwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran at around 3.10pm on Monday 6 July.

The accident involved one car, a red Ford Fiesta.

Officers attended the scene as well as paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

An inquest opening has heard that Ms Davies was run over by her own car after the handbrake failed on a slope, subsequently rolling forward and hitting her.

It was heard she had left her vehicle to move a cat that was in front of the car. The inquest will resume on 13 April, 2027.

‘Heartbroken’

Paying tribute, her family said: “We are heartbroken beyond words at the sudden loss of our beloved mum, Jacqueline Davies, aged 75.

“She was a strong, independent, spirited mum who was never scared to speak her mind, and that was one of the many things we loved about her.

“She was honest, determined and full of character, with a strength that inspired those around her.

“Our family is devastated and life will never be the same without her. We are trying to come to terms with what has happened but we are also desperate for answers.”

Investigators are appealing for anyone who were travelling in the area who may have witnessed the vehicle or the collision itself.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2600214500.

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