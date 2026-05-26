Tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in Vale crash

Nation.Cymru staff

A motorcyclist who died following a collision on a road in the Vale of Glamorgan has been named by police.

South Wales Police said Robert Curl, 37, from Bridgend, died at the scene following the crash on the B4265 Wick Road at around 3pm on Friday, 22 May.

The collision involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a red Toyota Yaris.

Emergency services attended but Mr Curl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting his family.

Paying tribute, his family said:

“As a family we are devastated at the loss of Robert, a son, brother, loving father, loving partner, uncle, grandson and nephew as well as a friend to many.

“He touched so many people’s lives and will be loved and missed always.”

Police confirmed the driver of the Toyota Yaris is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses who saw the collision or who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident.

Officers are also asking motorists and residents to check dashcam and CCTV footage which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2600159686.

Information can be provided online or by calling 101.