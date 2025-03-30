Tributes paid to Professor for lifelong contribution to Welsh-medium education

Tributes have been paid to the late Professor Geraint H. Jenkins, for his support and invaluable contribution to university education through the medium of Welsh.

On Tuesday 25 March at Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol’s Annual Congregation, the Coleg paid tribute to the pioneering academic, and also honoured two honorary fellows on the evening, Emeritus Professor Eleri Pryse and David Jones.

Professor Geraint H. Jenkins was honoured as an Honorary Fellow at this year’s Annual Congregation, with the Coleg was keen to mark and celebrate his contribution to academia in Wales in the company of his family and friends.

Enduring legacy

Dr Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of the Coleg said: “Geraint was one of Wales’ most distinguished historians. He was a former headteacher and inspirational leader of the Welsh History department at Aberystwyth University and then the University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies.

“He was very enthusiastic in supporting university education and research through the medium of Welsh.

“He was the author of several volumes, the editor of the influential series Cof Cenedl, and he placed great emphasis on encouraging and supporting researchers at the beginning of their careers.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us, but his influence on Welsh studies will be long lasting.”

“Privilege and pleasure”

Also during the evening, Emeritus Professor Eleri Pryse and David Jones were honoured as Honorary Fellows of the Coleg for their contribution to Welsh-medium tertiary education.

Emeritus Professor Eleri Pryse from Aberystwyth received the fellowship for her academic advancement as well as her contribution to the teaching of Physics through the medium of Welsh at Aberystwyth University since 1989. She was introduced on the evening by Professor Huw Morgan, Department of Physics, Aberystwyth University.

She said: “I greatly appreciate this honour from the Coleg Cymraeg – which is a very unexpected invitation for me. It has been a privilege and pleasure to work with students and fellow lecturers from universities across Wales and with the staff of the Coleg to expand the provision of Welsh-medium higher education in Science.

“The Coleg Cymraeg’s vital role and support in expanding Welsh-medium education in Science must be recognised.”

Working together

Also during the evening, David Jones was accepted as an Honorary Fellow for his outstanding contribution to post-16 education in Wales, and in particular when the Coleg extended its responsibilities to further education and apprenticeships in 2017.

As Chair of Qualifications Wales since 2019, David has been actively encouraging the growth of general and vocational qualifications through the medium of Welsh, and developing a strategic partnership with the Coleg.

David was introduced by Llinos Roberts, Vice Chair of the Board of the Coleg Cymraeg and Head of Communication and Welsh at Coleg Cambria.

David said: “I feel great pride in receiving an Honorary Fellowship from the Coleg. As a Welshman and Cardi, who grew up in Ciliau Aeron in Ceredigion, it is also a special pleasure to receive the honour at Aberystwyth University.

“Many learners and organisations have benefitted from the great work of the Coleg, and I was delighted to have contributed a small part to the organisation during my time as Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria.

“Through partnerships across Wales, we can all work together to improve and expand Welsh learning opportunities for learners of all ages, and to support the wider work of the Coleg across Wales.”

As part of the evening, there was also an opportunity to present certificates to PhD students for achieving a doctorate under the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol Research Scholarship Scheme, and also to celebrate twenty years since the scheme was established.

The Chair of the Coleg, Dr Aled Eirug added: “Professor Geraint H. Jenkins has made an outstanding contribution to Welsh-medium tertiary education and has paved the way for the next generation of staff and PhD students who will receive their certificates on the evening.

“It was privilege to pay tribute to him at this year’s Annual Congregation in the company of his family and friends.”

