Tributes paid to Welsh businessman killed in Swiss Alps plane crash

Clara Margotin and Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A Welsh businessman has been named as one of three people killed after a light aircraft crashed in the Swiss Alps.

Owain Davies was managing director of engineering firm Amcanu, situated in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, west Wales.

His company paid tribute to the grandfather-of-two as “determined, strong-willed, spirited, reflective and immensely proud”.

It said he had been travelling as a passenger, alongside two of his closest friends, at the time of the incident.

Local police previously confirmed three people died when the Cirrus SR22T aircraft crashed on the north slope of a mountain in the Loeche-les-Bains resort – or Leukerbad in German – in the southern canton of Valais just after 4pm on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office later said it was supporting the families of two British nationals, who had died.

In a statement, Amcanu said it was announcing Mr Davies’ death “with the heaviest of hearts”.

The company described Mr Davies as a husband, son, father-of-two, and grandfather-of-two “above all else”.

“Where others might see something daunting or difficult, Owain’s instinct was to work out what could be done and then get on with it,” Amcanu said.

“Occasionally that determination could make him seem a little brash, but behind it was a deeply caring person who genuinely wanted the best for his family, his employees, his business and his community.

“Owain’s strength of character earned him enormous respect and admiration.”

Amcanu was started by Mr Davies’ father, Spencer Davies in 1975, and his children Aron and Ffion are now active within the company.

“In one of their final conversations, Owain was away on a flying trip, doing what he loved, while Aron was back at Amcanu, sitting at his father’s desk and taking the lead in his absence,” the firm said.

“Owain expressed a great deal of confidence in him – a moment that now carries extraordinary significance.”

The company added that Mr Davies “loved flying” and was an experienced pilot who would fly his helicopter when the opportunity arose.

“He didn’t make a great show of it. In fact, many people who knew him professionally may never have known how important aviation was to him,” Amcanu said.

“At the time of the accident, Owain was travelling as a passenger, alongside two of his closest friends.

“The circumstances of his death are devastating, but flying was something that brought Owain enormous happiness throughout his life.”

Witnesses reported seeing a significant amount of smoke after the crash.

Emergency services

Emergency services from the Valais canton rescue organisation attended the scene with three helicopters and two rescue specialists, and found the three victims who had died.

Police, firefighters from Loeche-les-Bains and Sion airport, and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) were also sent to the incident.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing support to the families of two British nationals who died in Switzerland and are in contact with the local authorities.

“Our thoughts remain with the families during this difficult time.”

The single-engine aircraft had started its journey in Lugano, southern Switzerland, before making a stop in Sion, capital of the Valais canton, and taking off again to head to Buochs in the Nidwalden canton in central Switzerland.

The STSB has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Criminal investigation

A criminal investigation was also launched by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and local Valais police.

Loeche-les-Bains is the largest alpine thermal spa destination in the Alps, according to the resort’s website.

It is also a popular destination for hiking, skiing, climbing and mountain biking.

The resort is about 39 miles (62 kilometres) away from Bern and 93 miles (150 kilometres) from Lausanne.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.