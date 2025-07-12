Tributes paid to Welsh singer Iris Williams following her death, aged 79

Molly Stubbs

An outpouring of tributes have been paid to Pontypridd-born singer Iris Williams following her death, aged 79.

Williams, who won Cân i Gymru in 1974 with her song I gael Cymru’n Gymru Rydd (For a Free Wales) and sang at multiple Royal Variety Performances, relocated to New York in the early 1990s where she was living when she passed on 11 July 2025.

Ashley, Williams’ brother, told the BBC: “In my opinion she was one of Wales most underrated singers…When she came back to Wales she used to come to the house a lot. I always used to say ‘where do you want to go?’ and she’d always say Tonyrefail. She loved the valleys, she had so much support from people in the valleys.”

Musicians and music-lovers from across Wales and the world have shared their grief at the news of Williams’ death, along with fond memories of her life and songs.

Welsh-language music label, Sain Records, posted to their Facebook: “Very sad to hear the news about the singer Iris Williams. She entertained audiences with her velvety, rich voice for decades and was a featured voice on Cambrian and Sain records. Her absolutely thrilling interpretation of ‘Pererin Wyf’ will live on forever ♥️”

Williams’ Welsh-language version of ‘Amazing Grace’, Pererin Wyf, was a domestic hit, but it wasn’t until 1979 when she began to record songs for David Jacobs’ Radio 2 show that she gained national and international attention. Shortly after, her BBC show The Iris Williams Songbook began airing, and her album He Was Beautiful went platinum.

Cofio’r gantores enwog oedd â’r llais unigryw Iris Williams. “O’dd hi’n arloesol, o flaen ei hamser”, medd Rhys Meirion 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2TKXhyf5rl — Heno 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HenoS4C) July 11, 2025

Welsh opera singer Rhys Meirion shared a touching tribute to Williams on his social media, writing: “It was a PRIVILEGE for me to have this icon of Wales and the Wider World as my guest on Rhys Meirion’s Duets. I will treasure the time I had in her company forever.

“She had an infectious and very endearing personality. Her Welshness was so important to her, and she was very proud, that she was the first black person to sing in Welsh on television and radio. Go and listen to her velvety voice in all her many recordings, a priceless legacy.”

Williams spent much of her childhood at a children’s home in Tonyrefail, with her brother commenting that “it was very hard for her growing up.” She was subsequently adopted, and worked in a factory until she won a scholarship to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Though she later moved to Berkshire and then New York where she frequently performed on the US jazz scene, Williams never forgot her Welsh roots.

In a Wales Online interview in 2013, following a show at St David’s Hall in Cardiff, she said: “I am half-American and live in America, but because I was brought up in Wales, to me Wales will always be my great passion and who I am.”

Williams was presented with an OBE in 2004 for her contribution to music, was added to the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in 2006, and was awarded the St. David’s Society of the State of New York’s William R Hopkins medal, which recognises lifetime achievements by Welsh and Welsh Americans.

Following her passing, the society wrote on social media: “After a struggle with serious illness, our Welsh Diva has joined the heavenly chorus where her joyful singing will surely bring those joys beyond measure which we have been honoured to share.

“Among the many musical pieces she will be remembered for is one which she had sung from here earliest performances…a Welsh hymn “Pererin wyf..” It speaks of life’s journey as a pilgrimage towards the Father’s house…We all can be sure that Iris has arrived home.”

Listen to Williams’ timeless back catalogue on Spotify.

