Trio jailed after firearm incident

Three men have been jailed following a firearm incident in In Merthyr Tydfil.

Rhys Mew, 25, Jack Mew, 19, and Garyn Marshall-Palmer, 20, all from the Gurnos, were sentenced after an investigation into an altercation in the early hours of 10 August 2025.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 12.30am near Magnolia Close. Although the victim was identified, they did not support the investigation, but officers continued their inquiries.

Evidence gathered through witness accounts, CCTV and forensic work indicated that three men had threatened another man, and a mobile phone along with a 9mm bullet casing was recovered at the scene.

The phone was linked to Rhys Mew and contained footage of him making threats, as well as videos from the night before showing him with Jack Mew and Marshall-Palmer.

All three were arrested. A search of Rhys Mew’s home uncovered three bullets hidden in the attic, while CCTV showed him concealing a firearm in a bag before travelling with the others in a BMW shortly after the incident. Forensic testing later confirmed the casing had been fired from a self-loading pistol.

The trio pleaded guilty in February and were sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Rhys Mew was convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing ammunition without a certificate. He was also sentenced for separate drug offences, including involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and cocaine. He received a total sentence of eight years and three months.

Jack Mew was convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing ammunition without a certificate, and was sentenced to three years in a young offender institution.

Garyn Marshall-Palmer was convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was sentenced to two years and nine months in a young offender institution.

‘Reckless’

Detective Inspector Jonathan Allen said the incident had been deeply concerning for the local community.

“This was a reckless and frightening attack which saw a firearm discharged in a residential area. While crimes involving firearms are extremely rare, this undoubtedly caused concern for local residents.

“Despite the lack of victim support, officers pieced together CCTV, digital evidence, and witness accounts to ensure these dangerous individuals were brought before the courts.

“There is no place for firearms or drug-related offences in our communities, and this case shows that we will pursue those offenders relentlessly.”