Trio sentenced for running unlicensed dog breeding businesses worth over £600,000

Three people have been given suspended prison sentences following a major investigation into illegal dog breeding, fraudulent trading and the unlawful provision of veterinary services in Cardiff.

The prosecution followed a lengthy inquiry by Shared Regulatory Services (SRS), which uncovered large-scale unlicensed breeding operations run by Paul Xuereb, Samantha Xuereb and Matthew Anderson between 2017 and 2022.

The defendants operated through businesses including Cardiff Canine Supplies Limited and Colour Coded Frenchies Fertility Clinic Ltd, breeding and selling hundreds of puppies while deliberately avoiding animal licensing requirements.

Investigators found the scale of activity far exceeded legal limits and involved systematic overbreeding using poor-quality breeding stock, resulting in puppies being born with congenital defects.

In total, Paul and Samantha Xuereb bred 63 litters, producing 259 puppies and generating more than £459,000 in sales. Matthew Anderson bred 35 litters, producing 159 puppies and earning over £181,000. All three admitted to fraudulent trading connected to the illegal breeding and sale of dogs.

The court also heard that the defendants carried out veterinary procedures despite not being registered veterinary surgeons.

These included blood testing, artificial insemination and the supply of prescription-only medicines.

Large amounts of cash were seized from properties linked to the operation, while bank records showed significant income generated from the unlawful businesses.

All defendants pleaded guilty to offences including fraudulent trading, breaches of the Animal Welfare (Breeding of Dogs) (Wales) Regulations 2014, and illegal possession and supply of veterinary medicines. Proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act are continuing, with the court expected to consider confiscation of criminal assets at a later date.

Paul Xuereb was sentenced to 23 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, alongside 10 rehabilitation activity days and 180 hours of unpaid work. Samantha Xuereb received a 15-month suspended sentence with 140 hours of unpaid work. Matthew Anderson was given a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Financial penalties

Further financial penalties remain possible once Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings conclude.

Councillor Norma Mackie, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member responsible for Shared Regulatory Services, said the case demonstrated “a clear disregard for the law” and put animal welfare at serious risk. She added that the sentences reflected the seriousness of the offending and should act as a deterrent.

Residents with concerns about suspected illegal dog breeding are urged to contact Shared Regulatory Services on 0300 123 6696.