‘Trist iawn’: City’s ‘vital’ Welsh language pub set to close its doors

Nation Cymru staff

A pub which is popular with a city’s Welsh language community and students is set to close its doors owing to ‘extremely difficult circumstances’.

Y Glôb, one of Bangor’s most well-known Welsh pubs, has temporarily closed its doors, with the owners hoping that the pub will be able to reopen in the future.

No further details have been released as yet regarding the nature of the circumstances or how long the Globe will be closed.

In a message posted outside the pub and shared on social media, the owners said: ‘Hi all. Due to very difficult circumstances, we are having to close the shop for a while.’

It added: ‘Hopefully this is a temporary measure while matters are resolved – will keep you posted.

‘Missing you already.’

Y Glôb is a popular traditional pub with locals and students, and has been a thriving meeting place for Bangor’s Welsh community.

The announcement has led to an outpouring of messages of support on social media from customers.

Owners of the Panton Arms shared their support, writing: “Maybe the new Plaid Cymru government will finally cut business rates and put pressure on UK government to drop VAT to 10%.”

Another added: “Bangor was the centre of my world between 80 and 83 and I went in Y Glôb once or twice.

It was a great place to be back then with City doing well at Farrar Rd and the centre so vibrant and full of life.”

The pub said that further information would be shared in due course.