Trump agrees to talks with Iran after latest strikes but says ceasefire ‘over’

Nick Lester, Press Association US Editor in Washington DC

Donald Trump has said the US has agreed to continue talks with Iran after recent clashes but stressed in “no uncertain terms” that the ceasefire was over.

The US president gave the update in a post on his Truth Social platform having earlier in the week branded the Tehran leadership “scum” and said it was “a waste of time” dealing with the regime.

It follows recent exchanges of fire between the two sides over the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, which had tested the fragile truce.

Mr Trump said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks’.

“We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!”

The renewed hostilities broke out on Tuesday after Iran targeted three tankers in the strait, which has remained a flashpoint.

The trading of strikes has again caused severe disruption to maritime traffic in the critical sea route as well as casting doubt on securing a permanent end to the conflict, launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

The US military on Thursday moved to counter claims by Iranian state media “that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is only permitted through routes designated by Iran”.

In post on X styled as a fact check providing the “truth”, US central command (Centcom), which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, said: “Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz.

“Since early May, US forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil through the vital international trade corridor.”

However, this represents only a fraction of the traffic before the war, when on average nearly 140 ships a day made the crossing.

Ending Tehran’s stranglehold on the strait, which disrupted global oil and gas supplies and drove up fuel and food prices, had been a key demand in previous negotiations.

However, the initial deal reached between the US and Iran only provides for safe, toll-free passage of the waterway for 60 days, pending the outcome of a final agreement on Tehran’s disputed nuclear plans.

The pact also leaves it to Iran and Oman, in conjunction with other Gulf states, to “define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz”.

In the meantime, Iran has continued to try to exert leverage over the channel, including demanding ships seek permission to transit and raising the spectre of future charges.