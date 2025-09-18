Trump and Starmer sign tech deal to mark ‘new era’ for UK-US relationship

Donald Trump said a new tech deal would help the US and UK “dominate” in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) as Sir Keir Starmer hailed a “new era” for the special relationship.

The US president, making an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, is determined to take on China in a battle for technological supremacy.

The tech prosperity deal signed at Chequers will see US firms invest in the UK and boost co-operation on AI, quantum and other emerging technologies.

Mr Trump said: “This agreement will also help America and our British allies dominate the future of artificial intelligence.”

‘Special relationship’

He pointed out the US is “leading China and the world by a lot” on AI.

At a joint press conference with Mr Trump, Sir Keir said: “We’ve renewed the special relationship for a new era.”

He said the tech agreement signed with the US “has the power to change lives”.

“It’s our chance to ensure that technologies like AI, quantum and others amplify human potential, solve problems, cure diseases, make us richer and freer, strengthen democracy not tyranny,” Sir Keir said.

“This is the territory on which the future will be won.”