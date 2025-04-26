Trump and Zelensky speak about future of Ukraine on sidelines of Pope’s funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have spoken about the war in Ukraine on the sidelines of the Pope’s funeral in Rome.

A photograph of the two leaders shows them sat opposite one another on chairs within St Peter’s Basilica, after both had paid their respects in front of the pontiff’s coffin.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron could also been alongside the American and Ukrainian presidents in images from the encounter.

The US has been pressing Ukraine to accept a peace deal which would require Kyiv to accept Russian control of vast swathes of occupied land.

Sovereignty

Mr Zelensky has insisted he will not recognise Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the region occupied by Moscow’s forces since 2014, nor continued Kremlin control in Ukraine’s south and east.

He has called for Vladimir Putin to instead accept an unconditional end to the fighting.

The Ukrainian leader and his American counterpart met ahead of the funeral, officials from both the White House and Kyiv said.

The pair “had a very productive discussion”, White House communications director Steven Cheung said.

Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, said the meeting lasted around 15 minutes.

More details are expected later on Saturday, and further discussions are also likely to take place while both leaders are in Rome.

The face-to-face meeting is the pair’s first since their tempestuous clash in the White House at the end of February.

Symbolic

Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “good meeting” with US President Donald Trump which was “very symbolic” before the Pope’s funeral.

The Ukrainian president posted on X following his meeting with Mr Trump.

He said: “Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered.

“Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.

“Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”

Leaders

Mr Trump and President Macron shook hands during the funeral.

The leaders made the gesture when the congregation was invited to offer those around them a “sign of peace” – a traditional part of the Roman Catholic mass.

The gathering in Rome offers the UK’s Sir Keir the opportunity to raise continued support for Ukraine, and other issues like US tariffs, with his counterparts from across the globe.

William, the Prince of Wales, is also among the leading dignitaries who attended the ceremony in St Peter’s Square.

The Prime Minister and Mr Macron are leading efforts to establish a peacekeeping mission that will enforce a possible future ceasefire in Ukraine.

Reports in recent days have suggested British military figures think the so-called coalition of the willing is now too-risky a prospect.

Downing Street has brushed aside these claims, while the Telegraph newspaper has reported the US has privately indicated it is willing to back up European peacekeepers in the face of potential Russian aggression.

As he touched down in Rome on Friday night, Mr Trump called for Ukraine and Russia to meet “at very high levels” as a deal is now “very close” to being agreed.

He has expressed public anger with Mr Zelensky in recent weeks, because of the Ukrainian leader’s insistence he will not cede territory to Moscow to get a peace deal over the line.

