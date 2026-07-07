Trump appears to back Farage amid row over ally’s financial help

Press Association Political Staff

Donald Trump appeared to indicate his backing for Nigel Farage as the Reform UK leader continues to face intense scrutiny over financial support given to him by a convicted criminal.

The Clacton MP claimed he was the victim of an “establishment hit job” and has “done no wrongdoing” after The Sunday Times reported George Cottrell had provided funding for security and staffing in the year before he was elected.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, the US President shared a link to an article on The National Pulse website titled They’re Running the 2024 Anti-Trump Playbook on Nigel Farage.

Under rules in place at the time of Mr Farage’s election in 2024, new MPs were required to register any gifts worth more than £300 they received in the previous 12 months, except where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

Mr Cottrell reportedly recruited and paid three staff to work on Mr Farage’s social media before the general election, and has continued to allow him to use a five-storey Georgian property he rented near Buckingham Palace.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for Parliament’s standards commissioner, who is already investigating a £5 million gift the MP received from crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne, to examine the support.

Labour chairwoman Anna Turley urged the Reform UK leader to “level with the public” and answer questions about the funding from Mr Cottrell, who is his long-term associate.

Mr Farage reacted angrily when approached at an airport by a Sky News journalist asking whether it had been a mistake not to declare gifts from the ally.

“You tell your bosses, you harass my family any more… serious consequences. That’s what your organisation has done this morning. Go away,” he said.

Sky said it had not contacted anyone from Mr Farage’s family about the story.

Two Reform MPs, deputy leader Richard Tice and Danny Kruger, could both face questions about the row as they attend public-facing events on Tuesday.

Mr Tice is scheduled to appear at an “in conversation” event with the Institute for Government while Mr Kruger is due to be interviewed at an event hosted by Politico later in the day.

The Reform leader on Sunday issued a statement saying he had not broken any rules.

He said: “I have done no wrongdoing, followed the rules and I am now considering legal action against The Sunday Times.

“It’s now clear the establishment will stop at nothing to hurt Reform – we want to smash their cosy consensus.”

Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick has said Mr Cottrell is an “old friend” of Mr Farage and has “no formal role within Reform”.

Mr Cottrell was jailed for eight months in the US in 2017 after pleading guilty to a charge of wire fraud after admitting attempting to defraud criminals on the dark web by masquerading as a money launderer.

He was arrested as he and Mr Farage travelled back to Britain after a trip to the US.

Mr Cottrell reportedly remains a close adviser to Mr Farage after first becoming involved in Ukip as a volunteer in the run-up to the Brexit referendum.

Parliament’s standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg is already investigating whether Mr Farage should have registered an undisclosed £5 million gift from Thai-based billionaire Mr Harborne.

If found to have breached the rules, Mr Farage could face sanctions including a Commons suspension that could trigger a recall petition and a by-election in his seat.

The Reform leader has repeatedly said that he was not required to register the gift, which he has said was purely personal.