Trump calls Zelensky ‘disrespectful’ for seeking US security guarantees
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have berated Volodymyr Zelensky after Ukraine’s leader sought security guarantees as the US tries to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Mr Trump told Mr Zelensky that doing so was disrespectful, as the Ukrainian leader pushed for US commitments to keep his country safe from further Russian aggression.
“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Mr Trump said. “You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.”
Broken promises
Mr Zelensky told Mr Trump that promises of peace from Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted, noting the Russian leader’s history of broken promises. Mr Trump said Mr Putin has not broken agreements with him.
“You’ve got to be more thankful,” Mr Trump said.
Mr Vance, one of the administration’s most sceptical voices on Ukraine, said Mr Zelensky was being disrespectful for debating with Mr Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.
“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Mr Vance asked Mr Zelensky.
Mr Zelensky’s delegation is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come.
The agreement, which is seen as a step toward ending the three-year war, references the importance of Ukraine’s security but it leaves that to a separate deal to be discussed between the two leaders — talks that are likely to commence on Friday.
Advances
As Ukrainian forces hold out against slow but steady advances by Russia’s larger and better-equipped army, leaders in Kyiv have pushed to ensure a potential US-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country’s future security.
Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace — especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands — would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after current hostilities cease.
According to the preliminary economic agreement, seen by The Associated Press, the US and Ukraine will establish a co-owned, jointly managed investment fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of future revenues from natural resources, including minerals, hydrocarbons and other extractable materials.
A more detailed agreement on establishing the fund will be drawn up once the preliminary one is signed.
Mr Trump has framed the emerging deal as a chance for Kyiv to compensate the US for wartime aid sent under former president Joe Biden.
Specific assurances
But Mr Zelensky has remained firm that specific assurances for Ukraine’s security must accompany any agreement giving the US access to Ukraine’s resources.
On Wednesday, he said the agreement “may be part of future security guarantees, but I want to understand the broader vision. What awaits Ukraine?”.
Mr Trump remains noncommittal about any American security guarantees.
“I’m not going to make security guarantees… very much,” he told reporters this week. “We’re going to have Europe do that.”
If a truce can be reached, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have said they would send troops for a potential peacekeeping mission to Ukraine to ensure that fighting between Ukraine and Russia does not flare up again.
Both leaders travelled to Washington this week before the Zelensky visit to discuss with Mr Trump the potential peacekeeping mission and other concerns about the war.
White House officials are sceptical that Britain and France can assemble enough troops from across Europe, at least at this moment, to deploy a credible peacekeeping mission to Kyiv.
It will likely take a “consensual peace settlement” between Russia and Ukraine before many nations would be willing to provide such forces, according to a senior Trump administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.
Mr Zelensky and European officials have no illusions about US troops taking part in such a mission.
But Sir Keir and others are trying to make the case that the plan can only work with a US backstop for European forces on the ground — through US aerial intelligence, surveillance and support, as well as rapid-response cover in case the truce is breached.
“You’ve created a moment of tremendous opportunity to reach a historic peace deal — a deal that I think would be celebrated in Ukraine and around the world,” Mr Starmer told Mr Trump.
“That is the prize. But we have to get it right.”
Vague
Mr Zelensky has been vague on exactly what kinds of security guarantees would be suitable for his country, and while he continues to advocate for Ukraine’s eventual membership in Nato, he has also suggested a similar security arrangement would suffice.
But Mr Trump on Wednesday said Ukraine “could forget about” joining the Western military alliance.
Still, Mr Zelensky’s meeting with Mr Trump, their first since the US leader’s inauguration in January, is seen in Kyiv as a diplomatic win for Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said being able to meet personally with Mr Trump before Russian President Vladimir Putin does “is a good signal.”
Mr Zelensky said he hopes to discuss whether the US plans to halt its military aid to Ukraine and, if so, whether Kyiv would be able to purchase weapons directly from the US.
He also wants to know whether Ukraine can use frozen Russian assets for the purchase of weapons and whether Washington plans to lift sanctions on Moscow.
Muggers like Trump and Putin will be back for more next month if they get your wallet today.
The bullying, thuggish Putin stooge Trump on display for the whole world to see – and Starmer spent the day grovelling to this repulsive character yesterday lest we forget.
Tarantino must be directing this, where’s Travolta, someone is going to get their head blown off…J.D. Vance, the brave marine journalist wants to watch it…
Where’s Fat Shanks and Wallace and Gromit and all the others…
The ghosts at Trwmp’s Ball would excite Mr Bell’s pencil…
I made a list earlier of brothers and friends who’ve sadly missed this ‘Paradigm Shift’…
Zelenski the bravest man in that room, capn bonespurs and vance are disgusting in this confrontation.
Funny how Trump and Vance want something back for providing aid to Ukraine yet are quite happy to give everything to Israel. Does anyone think Netanyahu would ever get treated like this?
Europe needs its own security bracket. If US gets attacked again like in 2001 don’t bother triggering Article 5, your on your own.
Found watching the bullying by Trump and his side kick very disturbing. Do they not realise what this man and the people of a Ukraine is going through. Putin must be rubbing his hands together. ..a very sad time ….
Quite easily the most upsetting and depressing spectacle I have ever seen on the stage of world politics. Thugs and crooks bullying a very good man in the White House. The world was already in a bad place but now it’s clear we are well and truly bereft of hope. To see Starmer grovelling to trump yesterday and handing over a letter from Charlie inviting trump to a state visit is as low as it gets for this country (for now at least). Grim indeed and none of us will come out unscathed from the increasing shift to fascism across… Read more »
Ah, stupid suit question, mtg partner from fruitloop news org. replacing AP news.
Putin and Trump both the same bullies and dictators
The grossly disrespectful and uncivilised berating of Zelensky by Trump and Vance at the Oval Office was disgraceful, disgusting and absolutely appalling. It’s obvious that the USA is a totally unreliable ally under Trump and time for European countries (as many as possible) to pull together to form a strong European defence alliance for otherwise goodness knows what Putin’s Russia will try to do.
Well done Zelensky. Trump rarely walks away from a ‘business deal’ with empty pockets. He did today. Yesterday we saw Starmer agree to hand over an extra 1% of GDP of the United Kingdom to US arms manufacturers in exchange for tea and sandwiches with the King. Today Zelensky made Trump angry who started shouting like some toddler denied the sweets.