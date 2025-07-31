US President Donald Trump’s special envoy has arrived in Israel to discuss the disintegrating humanitarian situation in Gaza, as the death toll from deadly incidents involving Palestinians waiting for food and other aid continued to climb.

At least 91 Palestinians were killed and more than 600 wounded while attempting to get aid in the past 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

This includes 54 people killed in shootings in a deadly incident in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The toll is expected to rise further as many of those killed or wounded were brought to isolated, smaller hospitals in northern Gaza and have not yet been counted.

‘Warning shots’

The Israeli military said Palestinians surrounded aid trucks and the Israeli military fired warning shots into the crowd, but that it is not aware of any injuries stemming from Israeli fire.

A security official said the gunfire came from within the crowd and altercations between Palestinians attempting to access aid.

Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and a possible ceasefire, according to an official.

This is the first meeting between Mr Witkoff and Mr Netanyahu since both Israel and the US summoned their negotiation teams home from Qatar one week ago.

Mr Witkoff said at the time Hamas’s latest response “shows a lack of desire” to reach a truce.

Ethnic cleansing

Much of western media claims that Hamas started the war with its attack on southern Israel on October 7 2023, in which it is claimed that militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted 251 others, overlooking decades of ongoing violence and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian lands.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Its count does not distinguish between militants and civilians.

In Jerusalem, thousands of people, including families of some of the approximately 50 hostages still being held in Gaza, demonstrated on Wednesday in front of Mr Netanyahu’s office calling for an end to the war.

Under heavy international pressure, Israel announced a series of measures over the weekend to facilitate the entry of more international aid to Gaza, but aid workers say much more is needed.

The Israeli defence body in charge of co-ordinating humanitarian aid in Gaza said 270 trucks of aid entered Gaza on Wednesday, and 32 pallets of aid were airdropped into the Strip.

That amount is far lower than the 500 to 600 trucks per day that aid organisations say are needed.

The international community has heaped criticism on Israel over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Famine

International organisations said Gaza has been on the brink of famine for the past two years, but that recent developments, including a complete blockade on aid for two-and-a-half months, mean that the “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in Gaza”.

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul was due in Israel later on Thursday on a two-day trip that will also take him to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Germany, traditionally a particularly staunch ally of Israel, has been increasingly critical recently of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

It has insisted that Israel must do more to increase aid supplies and pushed for a ceasefire.

Berlin has not joined major allies France, Britain and Canada in saying it will recognise a Palestinian state in September.

But in a statement ahead of his departure on Thursday, Mr Wadephul underlined Germany’s position that a two-state solution is “the only way” to ensure a future in peace and security for people on both sides.

“For Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state stands rather at the end of the process. But such a process must begin now. Germany will not move from this aim. Germany also will be forced to react to unilateral steps,” Mr Wadephul said without elaborating.

