Trump revokes Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former vice president Kamala Harris, a senior White House official said on Friday.

Former vice presidents typically get federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while ex-presidents do so for life.

But then president Joe Biden quietly signed a directive, at Ms Harris’s request, that had extended protection for her beyond the traditional six months, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The people insisted on anonymity to discuss a matter not made public.

Mr Trump, a Republican, defeated Ms Harris, a Democrat, in the presidential election last year.

Book tour

The move to drop Ms Harris’s Secret Service protection comes as the former vice president, who became the Democratic nominee last summer after a chaotic series of events that led to Mr Biden dropping out of the contest, is about to embark on a book tour for her memoir, titled 107 Days.

The tour has 15 stops, including visits abroad to London and Toronto.

The book, which refers to the historically short length of her presidential campaign, will be released September 23, and the tour begins the following day.

It is not unusual for Secret Service protection to continue well beyond the statutory six-month window, particularly when former officials face credible and ongoing threats.

But Mr Trump’s moves have stood out both for timing and for targets.

During his second presidency, he has repeatedly cut off security for figures who have fallen from favour, including his one time national security adviser John Bolton and members of Mr Biden’s family, including the former president’s adult children.

The decision to strip Ms Harris of protection is certain to raise alarms among security experts who view continuity of protection as essential in a polarised climate.

Potential 2028 candidate

A senior Trump administration official said an executive memorandum was issued on Thursday to the Department of Homeland Security ending Ms Harris’s security detail and security services.

Those had been extended from six to 18 months by the Biden administration, so they would have ended in July 2026, but now they will be terminated on Monday.

While she lost to Mr Trump last November, Ms Harris is seen as a potential candidate for 2028, and she has already announced she will not run for California governor in 2026.

Ms Harris is also a former senator, California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney.

Last year was a particularly politically charged environment with Mr Trump facing two assassination attempts, and the Secret Service played a crucial role in protecting the now-president.

The news of the security revocation was first reported by CNN.

