Trump ‘said things as well’, says Burnham as he defends past remarks

George Thompson and David Lynch, Press Association Political Staff

Andy Burnham has defended his past remarks about Donald Trump by claiming the US president has “said things as well”.

The Prime Minister insisted he would find “common ground” with the US leader, despite having previously described American politics as “poisonous” and “polarised”.

Speaking to Channel 5 News, he also said he has a “habit of saying what I feel” – something he pledged to continue doing as Prime Minister.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump said he thinks he and the Prime Minister are “going to have a very good relationship”, while also claiming Britain is currently “a bankrupt country”.

Mr Burnham is planning to join European leaders on a US trip in September to lobby for Ukraine’s defence.

If it goes ahead, it will be Mr Burnham’s first US visit since taking over in No 10 in July.

Speaking during a visit to a London supermarket on Wednesday, the Prime Minister was asked about his previous criticism of Mr Trump and claims as Greater Manchester mayor that the president would not be welcome in the city.

Mr Burnham replied: “Well, he’s said things as well, and everyone says things as politicians. In the moment you meet people where they’re at, and you find a connection with people, and that’s always been my style.

“I’ve had a habit of saying what I feel over the years, and I’ll continue to do that.

“But, at the same time, I am somebody who works with people, tries to find common ground, and obviously that’s what I should be doing in this job in the British public’s interest, and I will always take that approach.

“I’m looking forward actually to my first meeting. We had a good phone call on my first day in office and looking forward to meeting in person.”

Mr Burnham is among several prominent Government figures to have previously criticised Mr Trump.

Earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband denied his previous criticism of “racist” Donald Trump had harmed relations with the White House.

Mr Miliband insisted his past comments about the US president “didn’t come up” in talks with Marco Rubio at the US State Department, which he described as “very productive”.

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