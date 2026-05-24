Trump says deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz ‘largely negotiated’

In a post on his social media, Mr Trump said: “Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.”

President Donald Trump said that a deal with Iran, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been “largely negotiated” after calls with Israel and other allies in the region.

He gave no details on timing.

He said he had spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, and separately with Israel.

He described it as a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE” that still must be finalised by the United States, Iran and the other countries that participated in Saturday’s talks.

There was no mention of Iran’s nuclear programme and highly enriched uranium, which Iran has sought to discuss later.

There was no immediate comment from Iran or Israel.

Mr Trump said speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had pressed the US to go to war, went “very well”.

The United States and Iran were closing in on a deal to end the war, a regional official with direct knowledge of the Pakistan-led mediation efforts said earlier on Saturday, after the US weighed a new round of attacks on the Islamic Republic.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, cautioned that “last-minute disputes” could blow up the efforts.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that a deal has been described as close.

He said the potential deal would include an official declaration of the war’s end, with two-month negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened and the US would end its blockade of Iran’s ports.

Iran, meanwhile, had signalled “narrowing differences” in negotiations with the US after Pakistan’s army chief held more talks in Tehran, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists in India that “there’s been some progress made” and “there may be news later today”.

Both Iran and the US emphasised their key positions and have warned of the risks of resuming attacks and disrupting their ceasefire.

Mr Rubio repeated the US’s stance that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and must turn over its highly enriched uranium, and the Strait of Hormuz must be open.

Iran state TV earlier quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as describing the draft as a “framework agreement” and adding: “We want this to include the main issues required for ending the imposed war and other issues of essential importance to us.

“Then, over a reasonable time span, between 30 and 60 days, details are discussed and ultimately a final agreement is reached.”

He said the Strait of Hormuz is among the topics discussed.

Mr Baghaei told Iran’s official IRNA news agency: “Over the past week, the trend has been toward narrowing differences.”

He added that nuclear issues are not part of the current negotiations.

“Our focus at this stage is on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” he said, adding that lifting sanctions on Tehran “has explicitly been included in the text and remains our fixed position”.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported that the Lebanese militant group’s leader, Naim Kassim, received a letter from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying Tehran will not abandon its allies.

There is a fragile, US-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon, a conflict that began two days after the Iran war started.

Limiting Tehran’s support for armed proxies in the region has been a stated goal in the war, along with targeting its ballistic missile programme.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the lead negotiator in historic face-to-face talks with the US last month in Islamabad, said Iran has rebuilt its military assets and if Mr Trump resumes attacks, the result would be “more crushing and more bitter” than at the start of the war.

State TV said he spoke after meeting with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, who also met with Araghchi, President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials.

Qatar sent a senior official to Tehran to support Pakistan’s efforts.

Mr Trump earlier said he was holding off on a military strike against Iran because “serious negotiations” were underway, and at the request of allies in the Middle East.

The US President has repeatedly set deadlines for Tehran and then backed off.

The US and Israel sparked the war with attacks on February 28, cutting short nuclear talks with Iran.

Tehran retaliated by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the region’s oil, natural gas and fertiliser, causing global economic pain.

The US then blockaded Iranian ports, with US Central Command saying on Saturday that its forces had turned away more than 100 commercial vessels and disabled four since the blockade began on April 13.