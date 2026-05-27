Trump says he did not launch strikes against Iran ‘to get a crummy agreement’

Nick Lester, Press Association US Editor in Washington DC

A deal to end the war with Iran has “got to be perfect”, Donald Trump has said, arguing he did not go through the three month-long conflict to “get a crummy agreement”.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, the US president claimed Tehran was “negotiating on fumes” and wanted to reach a settlement, but pointed out issues remained as he again raised the threat of renewed attacks to “finish the job”.

He also warned Oman would have to “behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up”, following reports the Gulf state had been in talks with Iran over setting up a toll system in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president made his comments after earlier mixing up Venezuela with Iran as he referred to the Middle East conflict.

American forces snatched the leader of the South American country, Nicolas Maduro, in January and flew him to New York to face drug charges.

Talks aimed at permanently ending hostilities between the US and Iran have been in limbo after an exchange of fire earlier this week shook the fragile truce.

The main focus of the negotiations has been on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and dealing with Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which Washington fears would be used by the regime to create a nuclear weapon.

The vital sea route for oil and gas was open to shipping prior to the US and Israeli offensive against Iran.

Tehran’s stranglehold on the Gulf channel has shocked economies around the world, including the UK’s, and has meant a spike in petrol prices.

Referring to Iran, Mr Trump said: “They want very much to make a deal. So far, they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. Either that or will have to just finish the job.”

He added: “Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything’s gone, and they’re negotiating on fumes. We’ll see what happens, maybe we have to go back and finish it, maybe we don’t.”

Insisting the Strait of Hormuz would have to open immediately as part of any deal, the president said: “It’s got to be perfect. I didn’t do this to get a crummy agreement.”

‘International waters’

Asked about possibility of a deal between Iran and Oman over the waterway, Mr Trump insisted no one would have control, although the US would “watch over it”.

He said: “It’s international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

He also opposed Russia or China taking Iran’s nuclear material as part of a peace deal.

Mr Trump said: “That would not make me comfortable.”

Earlier, the president sought to downplay the military stand-off with Iran and said crucial upcoming congressional elections would not influence his stance, despite many voters disapproving of the offensive.

Mr Trump said: “I don’t call it a war. I call it a conflict.”

Confusing the name of countries, he added: “Despite the conflict with Venezuela, who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force, no longer has a lot of people that were leading the country into very bad places.”