Trump says Palestinians will not have right to return to Gaza under his plan
President Donald Trump has said Palestinians in Gaza would not have a right to return under his plan for US “ownership” of the war-torn territory.
Mr Trump’s comments contradict other officials in his administration who have sought to argue he was only calling for the temporary relocation of Gaza’s population.
Less than a week after he floated his plan for the US to take control of Gaza and turn it in to “the Riviera of the Middle East”, Mr Trump, in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that was set to air on Monday, said “No, they wouldn’t” when asked if Palestinians in Gaza would have a right to return to the territory.
Pressure
It comes as he has ramped up pressure on Arab states, especially US allies Jordan and Egypt, to take in Palestinians from Gaza, who claim the territory as part of a future homeland.
“We’ll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is,” Mr Trump said. “In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent.”
Arab nations have sharply criticised Mr Trump’s proposal, and his latest words were released a day before he is set to host Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday.
In addition to concerns about jeopardising the long-held goals of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Egypt and Jordan have privately raised security concerns about welcoming large numbers of additional refugees into their countries even temporarily.
“Temporary”
After Mr Trump’s initial comments last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and secretary of state Marco Rubio respectfully insisted that Mr Trump only wanted Palestinians relocated from Gaza “temporarily” and for an “interim” period to allow for debris removal and reconstruction.
Mr Trump last week did not rule out deploying US troops to help secure the territory but at the same time insisted no US funds would go to pay for the reconstruction of Gaza, raising fundamental questions about the nature of his plan.
If, as seems to be the case, no neighbouring nations whatsoever are prepared to take in and assimilate 1.8 million Gazan residents, just how could this work? Even Trump isn’t absolutely omnipotent, even though he appears to think that he is.
Possibly something like this: 1 Get into Gaza and eradicate or eject every Hamas terrorist & enabler: they will have no place in the newly built Gaza. 2 Let Gazans apply to temporarily re-settle in Egypt, Jordan etc. They’d need to be vetted, as with any immigrant. There’s good reason why none of these countries have wanted Gazans in their country to date. 3 Whoever doesn’t want to leave can be gainfully employed in re-building Gaza into a functioning region. 4 Allow dispersed Gaza’s to apply to come back and live in a functioning properly-developed territory. The alternative is to… Read more »