Trump says Starmer ‘will resign’ and he ‘failed badly’ on energy and migration

Donald Trump has said Sir Keir Starmer will resign, in a social media post accusing the UK Prime Minister of failing with his immigration and energy policy.

The US president’s comments come as Sir Keir spends the weekend reflecting on whether to fight or step down amid mounting calls for him to set out a timetable.

Mr Trump appears to be drawing from media reports that the Prime Minister could quit as soon as Monday.

He has not spoken to Sir Keir since they saw each other at the G7 summit in France earlier this week.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the US leader said: “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom.

“He failed badly on two very important subjects – IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!).

“I wish him well! President DJT.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly urged the UK to open up the North Sea for oil instead of using “windmills”.

Sir Keir insisted he and Mr Trump “get on really well” when asked by reporters at the G7 why the two did not hold a one-on-one meeting.

The UK Prime Minister’s initially friendly relationship with the US president has soured significantly in recent months.

Tensions have continued simmering over Sir Keir’s refusal to allow US forces to use RAF bases in the initial wave of attacks against Iran.

Last week, Sir Keir announced a social media ban for under-16s after Mr Trump’s pro-tech US administration warned against such a move.

And recent interventions from Trump administration figures linked to the murder of student Henry Nowak prompted No 10 to criticise those seeking to “interfere in our democracy”.