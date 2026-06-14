Trump says Strait of Hormuz to reopen as US and Iran agree peace deal

Sophie Wingate, Press Association Deputy Political Editor

Donald Trump has said a deal to end the nearly four-month war with Iran “is now complete”, with the Strait of Hormuz oil and gas shipping route to be reopened.

The US president wrote on his Truth Social platform: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.

“Congratulations to all!

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, which has been mediating in the conflict, said the accord covered Lebanon.

He wrote on X: “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

“The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.”

He added that “mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week”.

“These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.”

Full details of the deal did not immediately emerge and it was unclear how soon the Strait of Hormuz could reopen to all vessels.

Central to the negotiations has been Iran’s stranglehold on the critical waterway, which has disrupted global oil and gas supplies and driven up fuel and food prices.

Another flashpoint has been Tehran’s nuclear plans, which it insists are peaceful but the US and Israel fear could be used to build a weapon due to its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Mr Trump on Saturday afternoon, welcoming his latest attempt to end the Iran war and telling him the UK was ready to support the peace efforts.

The American president is expected to discuss plans with allies during next week’s G7 summit in France.

Britain and France have expressed interest in assisting with demining the Strait of Hormuz once the conflict is paused.