Trump says Zelensky can stop war with Russia ‘almost immediately’ ahead of talks
Donald Trump said Volodymyr Zelensky could end the war with Russia “almost immediately” as the Ukrainian president and European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer prepare for crunch White House meetings.
The US president suggested Mr Zelensky would have to accept there was “no getting back” Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and Ukraine would not be allowed to join the Nato alliance.
Sir Keir and other European leaders will seek to persuade Mr Trump not to push for a settlement which rewards Vladimir Putin’s aggression and to get US security guarantees for any military peacekeeping force from the so-called “coalition of the willing”.
Those joining Sir Keir include France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Alexander Stubb, president of Finland.
Nato chief Mark Rutte and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are also attending.
Alliance
In a message on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said President Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight”.
He said there would be “no going into Nato by Ukraine” – keeping its neighbour out of the alliance and its mutual defence pact has been one of Russia’s key aims.
But Sir Keir, along with other Nato leaders, has said Ukraine is on an “irreversible path” to membership of the alliance.
Government minister Stephen Kinnock said the “pathway for Ukraine to Nato” could not be dictated by any other country.
The health minister told Times Radio: “Any decisions taken about Ukrainian territory must be taken with the agreement of the Ukrainian government and President Zelensky.
“The other is that the pathway for Ukraine to Nato and to security guarantees cannot be dictated to them by any other country, and the other is to send a very clear message that we the British people stand firmly shoulder-to-shoulder with the Ukrainian people as we showed when we opened our homes and our hearts to the Ukrainian refugees.”
Mutual defence provision
Mr Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has suggested that measures similar to Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence provision could be offered by the US without Kyiv joining the alliance.
Mr Witkoff, who took part in the talks between Mr Trump and Russian president Mr Putin last week, said it “was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that” and called it “game-changing”.
“We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in Nato,” Mr Witkoff told CNN.
Mr Zelensky said any peace deal must be lasting “not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East – part of Donbas – and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack”.
He said: “Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace.”
Concede control
At the White House, Mr Zelensky is expecting to face calls from the US president to concede to full Russian control of Donetsk and Luhansk, two mineral-rich regions of Ukraine that are mostly occupied by Vladimir Putin’s forces.
In exchange for these demands, the Russian president would reportedly withdraw his forces from other areas of Ukraine and accept the Nato-like guarantee designed to prevent him launching further incursions.
Ahead of their Oval Office encounter, the allies are likely to be mindful of the previous occasion Mr Zelensky visited Mr Trump in the White House.
February’s public spat, which saw Vice President JD Vance accuse Mr Zelensky of not being thankful enough to the US, resulted in American aid to Ukraine being temporarily halted.
Mr Trump will again host Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office before a separate meeting with the European leaders.
Funny how putins idiot in the Whitehouse doesn’t say putin must withdraw. Had is orders from putin then. What is it, tape? puting knows how to play trump then therefore the US.
Trumps off his rocker. Treat him as such. Putin rinsed the US on the worlds stage and trump is desperate for a medal from Nobel and will throw millions to putins death squads.
There is very recent film of a russian APC running about in Ukraine flying a US flag.
And farage is a big fan of trump and putin.
What does Putin have on this guy?
Who knows. Numerous things. Trump went to Alaska claiming Russia ceasefire or else then came away saying Ukraine must roll over or else. He has been rolled over, and by extension of him being President, the US has been played as well. The US is now Putins unless they yank trump from the Whitehouse. But the gop wont do that. They are bought and paid for as well. trump is desperate for a nobel prize because Obama had one, putin says do this and I nominate you, another reason, trump really is that shallow. Trump is not the deal maker… Read more »
Look, it is pretty obvious to any intelligent person that Putin does not want the war to end. He carries on attacking the Ukraine even when he is attending peace talks. If Zelensky stopped firing missiles Putin would carry on. The man is insane and his demands are similar to a spoiled child having a tantrum. World leaders should stop all trading with Russia immediately thus stopping the flow of cash that is used in warfare. It does not take brains, presidents or expensive heads of state flying around in fuel-guzzling Boeings to work that out. Trump does not know… Read more »
Trump was going to stop this war on day one back in office so what went wrong there? Oh, same as his 3rd executive order in 2017 to build a 3000 mile long wall along the Mexican border. Not a block of it laid yet to the best of my knowledge. In his first term, I heard people even here saying ‘he gets things done’. Replace ‘things’ with ‘nothing’ and you’ve nailed it. It’s always ‘2 weeks’ or ‘2 to 3 weeks’ or ‘soon maybe’ or NEVER ACTUALLY. A total fraud but what does anyone expect of someone who said… Read more »
Sorry. Correction to the above. He gets damage done and lots of it.
If they want to keep some captured territory they need to at least pay a fair market price for it and compensate for the inconvenience.
…and what leverage does Ukraine have to demand that? It might be the fair thing to do, but war isn’t about what is fair, and ending wars rarely results in a fair outcome. This war can end in one of three ways: 1a A convincing military victory for Ukraine / surrender by Russia. 1b European governments commit their armed forces to the war to improve Ukraine’s odds of achieving option 1a. 2 A convincing military victory for Russia / surrender by Ukraine. 3 A negotiated settlement in which everybody gets something they want in exchange for something they don’t. Option… Read more »
Thank you Thomas for that good analysis and sorely needed dose of realism. .
It’s not about fairness, it’s about avoiding a repeat of the almost identical Munich appeasement. Any genuine deal needs quid pro quo. If Russia can’t agree to this then the so-called deal won’t stop anything. Both sides need equivalent gains. Cash is just one option. Another is Russia ceding other land to Ukraine. A third option is symbolic concessions that don’t directly benefit Ukraine but require Russia to give up something precious. Perhaps returning the Kuril Islands to Japan. A fourth option might be that Russia agrees to join NATO and the EU, and Putin to stand down within a… Read more »
Hopefully, the European leaders will encourage Starmer to show some backbone in his dealings with Trump – something he has been very reluctant to do so far.
Trump is completely untrustworthy, he never keeps to his agreements. He is frighteningly ignorant of the world, and thinks he can bully everyone else whilst doing Putin’s bidding.
Thanks to Trump’s weakness, the West is losing the struggle for democracy in the face of tyranny and dictatorship.
Only things I can pin it on are Brexit and Nukes and F35’s etc.
Starmer and backbone in the same sentence, is laughable. Thanks for making me chuckle.
Would Trump be willing to give up Alaska in a peace deal? Oh wait.
Loathe to say it but historians will one day conclude that this, now lost, proxy war was essentially precipitated by the US’s covert reckless push for NATO expansion. Something it was warned against many times, something it knew full well re what the likely consequences would be. Rather it should have helped Ukraine remain neutral – a small price to pay for peace – neutrality would have cost Ukraine nothing. The EU too should have striven harder to remain true to one of its primary purposes – namely to be an impartial third block providing some semblance of balance between… Read more »
Verifiable bull shine straight from putins bot farms.
British nationalist Labourites furious at Trump, because their world view has been pushed out of focus, don’t like cold hard political truths… More comforting to blame it all on the infantile shiny medal narrative…
Verifiable bull shine straight from putins bot farms.
But you’ve already hurled that particular piece of abuse have you not? Oh! OK then, tell us about the shiny medal motivation one more time? We’re listening 😉
You have heard the saying from the Trojan war Beware of Greeks bearing gifts well the Modern version BEWARE OF TRUMP AND PUTIN BEARING GIFTS both are dangerous nut jobs and will carve Ukraine up and God forbid there is a War with NATO countries and Putin Russia dont Trust America under Trump
Simple choices really. The EU & UK accepts the deal Trump has done with Putin and help build a new (albeit smaller ) Ukraine. Or, reject the deal, Trump walks away, and the EU/UK has to go to war with Russia to preserve every inch of Ukrainian territory.
Spot on Pete. A realistic perspective at last.
“There’s no deal until there’s a deal”
You don’t see what’s going on then Bryce? The outlines of a deal have already been worked out between Trump and Putin. It’s basically a fait accompli as far as poor Zelenskky’s concerned. It’ll be presented to him, take it or leave it. He has no choice. He will be provided with face savers, but realistically he has no further room for manouever.The war is lost.The best he can do now is damage limitation. And best do it quickly else he risks losing even more ground.
Putin barks, Trump caves. Trump is a coward, we know that.
Next deal trump does is, say, hand the falklands to Argentina. This is the type of deal that is happening now. trump, whose grasp of history is non existent, is carving up countries to do deals.
What has scared all the EU leaders to get on a plane to Washington?
‘Great Britain’ has lost its Lord Protector – he doesn’t care a hoot about you – America First and it’s sending the Britnats bananas 😉
Because the only option outside the deal is for the UK and EU to fight Russia. Trump has tried to end it, the EU has done nothing.
It’s not a deal unless all parties agree of their own free will. You’re arguing for a stitch up and history tells us that never works out well.
The only way this ends is for Putin to stop and withdraw to his own territory. Permanently.
Anything else has alreadyn been foreshadowed in Hitler’s series of invasions and annexations.
Oh dear… How we should bewail the profound lack of history, politics, teaching in Welsh schools…
You do know the story of Germany between 1918 and 1939?
Then war it is. Thousands of young Welsh men and women will have to go to Ukraine to fight. I would suggest this is a bad idea. Unless you think a stern telling off will force Putin back.