Trump threatens legal action against BBC over Panorama speech edit

10 Nov 2025 2 minute read
US President Donald Trump. Image credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Donald Trump has sent a letter to the BBC threatening legal action, following uproar over the editing of a speech by the US president in a Panorama documentary.

Critics said the Panorama edit was misleading and removed a section where Mr Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We will review the letter and respond directly in due course.”

BBC chair Samir Shah previously said the corporation has received communication from Mr Trump over the editing of the documentary, broadcast the week before last year’s US election, but did not confirm the US president has threatened to sue.

He said: “We are now considering how to reply to him.”

Asked directly if Mr Trump has said he will be suing the BBC, Mr Shah told culture editor Katie Razzall: “I do not know that yet, but he’s a litigious fellow so we should be prepared for all outcomes.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage said he spoke with Mr Trump on Friday, telling a London press conference: “He just said to me: ‘Is this how you treat your best ally?’

“It’s quite a powerful comment.”

Mr Trump has a history of suing news organisations in the US.

He previously settled a defamation lawsuit against ABC News after star anchor George Stephanopoulos falsely said he had been found “liable for rape”.

Mr Trump also settled a legal dispute with CBS News over an interview it broadcast on its 60 Minutes programme with former vice president Kamala Harris.

He is currently engaged in lawsuits with the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Mr Trump has also taken action against the Associated Press after the wire service refused to call the Gulf of Mexico by his preferred name for it: the Gulf of America.

Amir
Amir
3 hours ago

Eventually he will pick on a fight with the wrong person.

3
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago
Reply to  Amir

Hopefully cholesterol.

4
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jeff

And varicose veins.

4
Reply
Royston Bowen
Royston Bowen
2 hours ago
Reply to  Amir

I wonder how the BBC would defend itself.

1
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Royston Bowen

Freedom of speech. It may be editing but he said the words. January 6th committee rehash likely in court. Does he really want that repeated?

3
Reply
Richard Lice
Richard Lice
2 hours ago

Yet the findings of the January 6th committee was Trump was implicated in the capitol riots
BBC might have edited his speech but it doesnt change that .

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/22/us/politics/jan-6-committee-report.html

7
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Richard Lice

For a guy trumpeting freedom of speech, he does his best to ensure it doesn’t exist.

5
Reply
Adrian
Adrian
2 hours ago

This wasn’t an ‘error of judgement’ on the part of the BBC: they deliberately falsified a video in order to mislead the viewer. They have form on this sort of thing – Bashir for example. Getting sued by Trump is the least the BBC deserves: they could plausibly be guilty of corrupting USA elections.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Adrian
-5
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago
Reply to  Adrian

Trump went for insurrection. Undeniable.

And guilty of corrupting US elections? Come on, trump pardoned the rioters, he pardoned the workers trying to fix his election. The bloke is a stain on politics.

6
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jeff

Of course he is.

5
Reply
Davie
Davie
2 hours ago
Reply to  Adrian

The edit doesn’t make any sense. Biased individuals may have chosen to bring the quotes together to strongly imply bad behaviour but not without an obvious transition to show the splice. The only explanations that make sense are they had teenagers on work experience doing the editing or it’s a right-wing setup.

6
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

If anything, BBC is too biased towards the big orange dude rather than the other way around.

4
Reply
Mike T
Mike T
2 hours ago

The BBC has only itself to blame on this one. It’s the latest in a long line of disastrous editorial decisions. This is a gift to Trump and, if he is as vindictive as usual, it could financially destroy the BBC.

-5
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago

Trump always does this. His mo is to threaten legal action. Take it out of court then come back for more. Disgusting nasty bully.

6
Reply
Adrian
Adrian
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jeff

Then the BBC should have known better than to fabricate statements that he never actually said.

-6
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago
Reply to  Adrian

They didn’t . Listen to his speech.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Jeff
7
Reply
Mike T
Mike T
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jeff

The BBC have admitted what they did. Only you appear to think they’re absolutely blameless. Odd.

-3
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Mike T

Trump was found to have incited an insurection, loss of life, he has never accepted the election results and he has never condemned the riots. And you think he is an angel? Odd.

5
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
50 minutes ago
Reply to  Mike T

Keep up at the back.
Now, abut gbeebies, why are they allowed to get away with it.

5
Reply
Adrian
Adrian
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jeff

They did Jeff: they admitted it, apologised for it, and two people have resigned. You seem to be in denial as usual.

-5
Reply
Davie
Davie
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

They’ve admitted it happened but they haven’t explained how it happened.

5
Reply
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

Yet Trump never apologised for his role in inciting the insurection. Loss of life occurred. BBC never led to any loss of life. You have no care of life as usual.

6
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
57 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

Really not paying attention but hey ho.

7
Reply
Brychan
Brychan
1 hour ago

This is not the only time the BBC has done a chronology edit. At Orgreave during the miners strike the police charged a peaceful assembly in neighbouring fields and the strikers were defending themself. Yet the BBC swapped the footage around to show the opposite.

6
Reply
Benjamin
Benjamin
1 hour ago

At last, the post 1960s consensus of managerial politics is ending.

6
Reply
Felicity
Felicity
1 hour ago

The vultures are circling. no mention of the savage cuts to their news budget. The BBC is now in a corner, and will no doubt be very reluctant in future to question Trump’s regime and his minions here. It is no friend to the Left, but the far right hated it with a vengeance. Just waiting for Farage to suggest the licence fee should be withdrawn and a sell off privatisation to be on the cards.

6
Reply
Adam
Adam
28 minutes ago

But this is standard procedure for the beeb, Greenham common footage was edited, coverage of the natives defending Ireland was edited and several of the miners strike occurrences.
Why is everyone acting so surprised?

0
Reply

