Trump to raise ‘everything’ with King, including Iran war that has hit relations

The US president also said he would raise the thorny issue of Nato, which he has lambasted throughout the conflict.

Donald Trump has said he plans to talk to the King about “everything” during the royal state visit, including the Iran war which has strained transatlantic relations.

The American leader made his comments to Reuters as fresh controversy flared over reports the US could review its position on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands as punishment for Sir Keir Starmer’s lack of support for the military action against Tehran.

The latest dispute comes just days before the King and Queen arrive in the US for a four-day state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence from Britain.

As well as meeting with Mr Trump, the royal couple will be guests of honour at a White House banquet and the monarch has been invited to address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

In addition Charles and Camilla will also visit Virginia and New York.

Mr Trump said: “I’m going to talk about everything.”

Among other topics he was set to raise with the King was the UK’s digital services tax on American social media firms.

The president has threatened to impose a “big tariff” on Britain unless it drops the 2% levy on the revenues of several major US tech companies.

The tax targets companies whose worldwide revenues from digital activities exceed £500 million, with more than £25 million of the revenue from UK users.

According to a 2025 Treasury review, the levy raised more than £800 million in 2024–25, up from £678 million in 2023–24.

Mr Trump has previously said that the royal trip could “absolutely” mend relations with the UK and hailed the King a “great man”.

This is in stark contrast to his view of the UK Prime Minister, who he has derided as weak and indecisive.

Tensions show no sign of abating as US defence secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed efforts being led by the UK and France to ensure the future security of the Strait of Hormuz as “silly”.

He argued Europe should start having “less fancy conferences and get in a boat”, as he rebuked Britain and other countries for their response to the crisis in the critical Gulf waterway.

In pointed comments, Mr Hegseth said America deserved allies “who are loyal” and understood the partnership was “not a one-way street”.

The strait, which is a major supply route for oil and gas supplies, had been open prior to the US and Israel launching strikes against Iran.

In retaliation, Tehran effectively closed the shipping lane.

And although Mr Trump extended an uneasy ceasefire, the strategic shipping lane remains a flashpoint, with both the US and Iran imposing their own blockades, bringing the movement of vessels to a virtual standstill, further fuelling a global energy crisis that has seen prices rocket.

However, hopes have been raised of talks to resolve the conflict, with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner being sent to Pakistan on Saturday “to hear the Iranians out”.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is currently in Islamabad, although foreign ministry spokesman Esmael Baqaei said on X that “no meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US”.

He said officials from Pakistan would convey messages between the two sides.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “We’re hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal.

“We’ve certainly seen some progress from the Iranian side in the last couple of days.”

While vice president JD Vance was not going, Ms Leavitt said he and secretary of state Marco Rubio were on “standby” to fly to Pakistan “if necessary”.