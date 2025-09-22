Trump’s claim of paracetamol and autism link condemned by UK experts

Donald Trump has said there is a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism, in a claim widely condemned by UK experts.

The US president said there had been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and suggested that Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause.

He said it should not be taken “during the entire pregnancy”, and also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.

‘Stigmatising families’

Scientists hit back before the president had even made his speech, with one saying the claim “risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves”.

“There are certain groups of people that don’t take vaccines and don’t take any pills, that have no autism,” the president claimed.

“Is that a correct statement?” He said turning to US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Mr Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be notifying all US doctors with new guidance.

“Ideally, you don’t take it at all, but if you have to, if you can’t tough it out, if there’s a problem, you’re going to end up doing it.”

Experts say the rise in cases in the US is mainly because of a new definition for the disorder that now includes mild cases on a spectrum and better diagnoses.

In the UK, the NHS website says “paracetamol is the first choice of painkiller if you’re pregnant. It’s commonly taken during pregnancy and does not harm your baby”.

Dr Monique Botha, associate professor in social and developmental psychology at Durham University, said: “There are many studies which refute a link, but the most important was a Swedish study of 2.4 million births published in 2024 which used actual sibling data and found no relationship between exposure to paracetamol in utero and subsequent autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.

“This suggests no causal effect of paracetamol in autism.”

‘Unsupported’

Dr Botha added: “There is no robust evidence or convincing studies to suggest there is any causal relationship and any conclusions being drawn to the contrary are often motivated, under-evidenced, and unsupported by the most robust methods to answering this question.

“I am exceptionally confident in saying that no relationship exists.

“Similarly, pain relief for pregnant women is woefully lacking and paracetamol is a much safer pain relief option during pregnancy than basically any other alternative and we need to take pain seriously for women, including whilst pregnant.

“The fearmongering will prevent women from accessing the appropriate care during pregnancy.

“Further, it risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves and reinvigorates the long pattern of maternal shame and blame as we’ve seen re-emerge repeatedly over the last 70 years where we try to pay the fault of autism at the mother’s door one way or another.”

Dimitrios Siassakos, professor in obstetrics and gynaecology at University College London and honorary consultant in obstetrics at University College London Hospital (UCLH), said: “Autism results from several factors, often combined, particularly genetic predisposition, and sometimes low oxygen at the time of birth as a result of complications.

“Research has shown that any apparent marginal increase as a result of paracetamol/acetaminophen use in pregnancy tends to disappear when the analyses take into account the factors that matter most.

“For example, in studies looking at siblings, any association disappeared – it was the family history that mattered and not the use of paracetamol.

“Undue focus on paracetamol would risk preventing families from using one of the safest medications to use in pregnancy when needed.”

Pain management

Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said: “Paracetamol has been used safely by millions of people for decades, including during pregnancy, when taken as directed.

“It is the first-line choice for pain management and fever control in a variety of patients, including pregnant women, children and the elderly.

“A large study conducted in 2024 found no evidence of a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children.”

In August this year, a study from Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Mount Sinai hospital reported that exposure to acetaminophen, which is also known as Tylenol or paracetamol, during pregnancy may mean children were more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders including autism and ADHD.

They concluded that, while steps should be taken to limit acetaminophen use, the drug was important for treating fever and pain in mothers, which could also harm babies.