TUC calls for ‘laser focus’ on jobs in industrial strategy

The UK Government is being urged to ensure its upcoming industrial strategy has a “laser focus” on jobs.

The TUC said next week’s expected announcement needs to restore confidence in manufacturing industries and protect and create jobs.

Without sustained investment and forward planning, jobs in manufacturing will be lost as other countries race ahead to modernise their industries, said the union organisation.

Manufacturing

The TUC said a survey of 5,000 adults found a 56% majority supported government investment in manufacturing in industries such as clean steel, next generation cars and modern trains to reduce reliance on foreign imports and create jobs.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “We all want to make the UK a place where manufacturing can thrive again.

“After 14 years of Tory failures, this government now has a clear mandate to deliver industrial renewal, and this is what UK voters and workers expect from our leaders.

“A bold and ambitious industrial strategy which is laser focused on jobs is vital – especially in the face of global volatility and US tariffs.

“Ministers must do everything they can to back British jobs by investing in domestic manufacturing: next-generation cars, materials, clean power – and build all of this here.

“That’s how you create good quality jobs in every corner of the country and strengthen our own supply chains.”

